Investigators have identified more than 1,000 victims of grooming gangs in Rotherham and are appealing for more to come forward.The National Crime Agency (NCA) continues to investigate child sexual exploitation that took place in and around the South Yorkshire town between 1997 and 2013.An independent inquiry by Alexis Jay said a “conservative estimate” was that 1,400 children had been abused in the period, and that there had been “collective failures of political and officer leadership” in tackling the crimes.The NCA said its probe had become the largest investigation of its kind in Britain, and that more prosecutions are expected to...

