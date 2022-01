CALIFORNIA, USA — The latest drought numbers were released this morning, and there's no improvement in drought conditions as rainfall continues to elude the Sacramento area. Last week's numbers show 1% of the state of California in Extreme Drought and 66% of the state of California in Severe Drought. Not shown in the graphic above, 99% of the state of California is in Moderate Drought, and 100% of the state of California is Abnormally Dry.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO