ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Day acted boldly and now expectations are even higher at Ohio State

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Rb7S_0dtj186700

There’s no doubt Ryan Day is decisive. He showed that when he demoted defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs two games into last season.

He showed that again by hiring defensive coordinator Jim Knowles away from Oklahoma State 10 days after Ohio State’s loss to Michigan and then by replacing three other coaches, including long-time offensive line coach Greg Studrawa, after that.

Every defensive coach but defensive line coach Larry Johnson from last season is gone. Coombs, linebackers coach Al Washington and defensive backs coach Matt Barnes are out, replaced by Knowles, Perry Eliano and Tim Walton. Former UCLA offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Justin Frye has replaced Studrawa.

Replacing four coaches is the biggest turnover at Ohio State since John Cooper hired four new assistants in 1994.

Day’s seven coaching changes heading into his fourth season as OSU’s head coach is more than any of his immediate predecessors made going into their fourth year.

Cooper made five changes in that time span. Earle Bruce and Jim Tressel made four and Urban Meyer had three departures by year four.

Day’s decisiveness works both ways. He didn’t hesitate to stick with what was working at Ohio State. He retained five assistants from the previous year’s staff in his first season in 2019, which is more than Cooper (3), Tressel (3), Meyer (2) and Bruce (2) did.

Four of those five assistants – Kevin Wilson, Tony Alford, Brian Hartline and Johnson – are still at Ohio State.

Two relatively recent Ohio State hires seem to indicate the right coordinator or right position coach can make a big difference.

After an under-performing defensive backfield was one of the biggest reasons OSU lost to Michigan State in the 2013 Big Ten championship game and then to Clemson in the Orange Bowl, Meyer hired Chris Ash as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Ash taught a more aggressive style of defense and Ohio State went from being ranked No. 112 nationally in pass defense to No. 29 in 2014 and No. 16 in 2015. To be fair, it also upgraded the talent level by getting Eli Apple, Vonn Bell and Gareon Conley on the field instead of watching from the sideline.

Jeff Hafley produced a similar turnaround in 2019 when Meyer hired him as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Ohio State gave up big play after big play in 2018 and ranked No. 86 nationally in pass defense. In Hafley’s only year in Columbus, it ranked No. 2 nationally. Like Ash in 2014 and 2015, Hafley had some very talented players to work with in Damon Arnette, Jeff Okudah, Jordan Fuller and Shaun Wade.

The hope is that Day’s new assistants work out as well as Hafley and Ash did. But sometimes even coaches who make the best hiring decisions can also swing and miss.

When Earle Bruce was OSU’s coach from 1979 to 1987 he hired Pete Carroll, Nick Saban and Jim Tressel as assistant coaches and Urban Meyer as a graduate assistant. Carroll, Saban, Tressel and Meyer have won 13 NCAA Division I national championships combined. But Bruce also fired Saban after his second year on the Buckeyes’ staff.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Tressel
Person
Kerry Coombs
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Earle Bruce
Person
Nick Saban
FanSided

Joe Burrow makes comment that former NFL player finds controversial

Former LSU Football quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t concerned about the raucous crowd at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City City Chiefs. That’s because Burrow has played in front of a lot of loud college football crowds — crowds that Burrow believes are...
NFL
DawgsDaily

Jaheim Singletary Ranked No. 1 Corner in Final Rankings

The SI99 is an elite group of prospects. Assembled by the SI All American staff, led by Lead Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr., the SI99 is the nation's 99-best prospects in the class of 2022. This year, in the final rankings, Georgia accounts for ten of those 99 players, third-most...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ohio State#Osu#Michigan State
SFGate

USC Coach Lincoln Riley's $2.1M Oklahoma Mansion Is Pending Sale

Now that he's firmly ensconced in Southern California, the former University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has left behind his Norman, OK, home. Listed in August 2021 for $2.1 million, the upscale abode is now in pending sale status. It's also the most expensive place on the market in the college town, where the current median list price sits at a modest $265,000.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Ohio State Fans React To Joe Burrow’s Honest Admission

Joe Burrow is an Ohio native and spent the first half of his college football career at Ohio State before famously transferring to LSU, where he became a Heisman Trophy winner and national champion. But he still looks back fondly on his Ohio State days, to the delight of Buckeyes fans.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
AL.com

Alabama punter enters transfer portal

The 13th member of the 2021 Alabama football team to enter the transfer portal was once the starting punter. Ty Perine, who didn’t appear in a game in the last two seasons, entered the market Tuesday evening. Perine, a Prattville High School product, stepped onto the scene as a...
PRATTVILLE, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
5K+
Followers
136
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy