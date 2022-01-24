Watch: Rams' Matt Gay kicks game-winning field goal in wild playoff victory over Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay (8) celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC divisional playoff game. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

After a rough first half from quarterback Tom Brady and the rest of the Bucs in the NFC divisional-round contest, the Rams seemed well on their way to a comfortable win. They held a 27-3 lead in the third quarter before fumbles on offense and mistakes on defense helped the hosts get back in the game.

A field goal from Ryan Succop and a rushing score from Leonard Fournette made it 27-13 heading into the fourth, but the Tampa Bay offense stalled for most of the fourth frame, keeping it a two-score game with just under three-and-a-half minutes to go. A Brady-to-Mike Evans 55-yard touchdown heave made it a one-possession game, and a fumble by Cam Akers on the ensuing Los Angeles drive gave the Buccaneers good field position and a chance to tie it with more than two minutes remaining.

Fournette cashed in on a nine-yard touchdown run on 4th-and -1 with under a minute left, and Succop's extra point tied it up. With just 42 seconds on the clock to start the drive, Matt Stafford connected with wide receiver Triple Crown winner Cooper Kupp on two big receptions, setting up Gay's heroics.

Kupp's 183 receiving yards on nine receptions were the most by a Rams player in a postseason game in the Super Bowl era, per StatMuse.

Tampa Bay now faces an offseason of uncertainty, as reports came out Sunday morning that Brady was "noncommittal" on returning for next season. The fourth-seeded Rams, meanwhile, will host the sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at 6:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 30.