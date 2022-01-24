COVID coverage is too much -- Brian Sweeney.

I appreciate the News Tribune for encouraging actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It’s a shame that calls for sensible efforts have fallen on so many deaf ears and on uncaring, defiant ones. Even though the current omicron variant is less virulent, its transmissibility is causing high rates of serious cases, crowded hospitals, deaths, and economic and social impacts that could be reduced with more vaccinations and by reasonable masking and social-distancing efforts.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO