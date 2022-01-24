ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Have you seen El Paso's most wanted fugitives for the week of Jan. 23, 2022?

By Times staff report
 4 days ago

* UPDATE : Juan Antonio Covarrubias and Jose Gerardo Romero have been apprehended.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso each week releases photos and descriptions of the most wanted fugitives for the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the profiled fugitives may call 915-566-8477. Callers may remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

El Paso Police Department

Juan Antonio Covarrubias

• Age: 29

• Height: 5 feet,10 inches

• Weight: 176 pounds

• Features: brown hair, brown eyes

• Charges: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of vehicle

Anthony Viera

• Age: 22

• Height: 5 feet, 8 inches

• Weight: 195 pounds

• Features: black hair, brown eyes

• Charge: driving while intoxicated third time or more

Edward Liges

• Age: 50

• Height: 5 feet, 7 inches

• Weight: 160 pounds

• Features: black hair, brown eyes

• Charges: criminal mischief over $750, two counts of burglary of a building

Ashley Brooke Torres

• Age: 29

• Height: 5 feet, 1 inch

• Weight: 295 pounds

• Features: brown hair, brown eyes

• Charges: driving while intoxicated second time, driving while intoxicated

Scott Harris

• Age: 45

• Height: 5 feet, 8 inches

• Weight: 167 pounds

• Features: blonde hair, blue eyes

• Charge: assault causes bodily injury to family member

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Jose Gerardo Romero

• Age: 57

• Height: 5 feet, 4 inches

• Weight: 135 pounds

• Features: brown hair, brown eyes

• Charges: two counts of failure to comply sex offender duty to register

Luis Acosta

• Age: 45

• Height: 5 feet, 2 inches

• Weight: 135 pounds

• Features: bald, brown eyes

• Charge: driving while intoxicated third time or more

Alfonso Sanchez

• Age: 43

• Height: 5 feet, 11 inches

• Weight: 184 pounds

• Features: black hair, green eyes

• Charge: assault cause bodily injury date/family/household member

Charles Bell

• Age: 23

• Height: 5 feet, 11 inches

• Weight: 155 pounds

• Features: black hair, brown eyes

• Charge: robbery

More crime news: EPTX bar shooting: Man fires rifle several times after escorted out of bar in East El Paso

More: Hit-and-run driver sought after El Paso man seriously injured in bar parking lot

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Have you seen El Paso's most wanted fugitives for the week of Jan. 23, 2022?

