ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Police: Teenager fatally shot in eastern North Carolina city

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Police in an eastern North Carolina city were investigating Sunday the shooting death of...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Russia pessimistic after U.S. responds to Putin's demands in Ukraine standoff

The U.S. said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, the Kremlin said it saw little grounds for optimism. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Rocky Mount, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Rocky Mount, NC
ABC News

Amy Schneider speaks out after historic 'Jeopardy!' run ends after 40 wins

Amy Schneider's historic "Jeopardy!" reign is officially over. Schneider's 40-game winning streak, which began Nov. 17, came to an end Wednesday when she lost to Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, in a competitive game. She remains insecond for all-time consecutive wins, only behind Ken Jennings, whose 74-game record has held since 2004.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Eastern North Carolina#Unc#Unc Nash Health Care
Fox News

Six law enforcement officers shot in major US cities in less than 48 hours as violent crime keeps surging

Police and law enforcement officers continue to be the victims of a violent trend, as six officers were the victims of gun violence over just the past two days. Two police officers were shot Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis; a Milwaukee sheriff's deputy was shot several times during a traffic stop Wednesday evening; and, three more police officers were shot in Houston on Thursday, in separate instances, authorities said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
49K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy