Legislators said the state's tourism and marketing arm is helping smaller communities attract visitors. Rep. Linda Chaney called it the “Pitbull incident.”. About five years ago, VISIT FLORIDA was coming under fire from both sides of the aisle in Tallahassee following reports of bloat, sketchy bonuses to executives, mismanagement, a lack of transparency and lavish contracts to celebrities like Miami rapper Pitbull. The agency’s CEO, along with the chief operating officer and chief marketing officer, stepped down after it was learned Mr. 305 was given a million-dollar contract to market the state worldwide.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO