Vanessa Alarid’s accusations that I am “undemocratic” and unresponsive to my district (Journal, Jan. 4), in particular the West Side, is an attempt to deflect criticism for her failure to successfully advocate for her position that the West Side is and has been at a huge disadvantage by having a commissioner that represents neighborhoods east of the river as well. Having another commissioner attempt to submit a new redistricting map at the 11th hour was a failure on her part.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 8 DAYS AGO