The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) position on refugees is contradictory and confusing. The organization has its own Refugee Team competing at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. It’s a relatively new initiative, happening first at the 2016 Rio Olympics. On the surface, it seems like a noble humanitarian effort. Refugee athletes recognized by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) are permitted to compete at the Games under the Olympic flag. One would think, based on this newfound commitment to refugees, that the IOC would only hold the Olympics in nations that respect the rights of refugees. With the 2022 Beijing...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO