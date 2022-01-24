ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

SORBA Tri-Cities breaks ground on final Winged Deer Park trail

By Kayla Carter
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UaJSK_0dtixpUn00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Members of SORBA Tri-Cities alongside volunteers began digging in on a new and final addition to the Winged Deer Park Mountain Bike Trail System on Sunday.

More than 30 volunteers braved the bitter cold temperatures to break ground on the latest trail. Event organizers say that spirits were high. Even more opportunities will soon exist for riders to take their mountain bike skills to the next level. The new trail will have a progression feature for learning how to catch some big air.

Carter County sheriff candidate holds meet and greet

“It’s exciting to complete a full system, you know,” said SORBA Tri-Cities Events Coordinator, Nathan Hawkins. “Winged Deer is kind of one of the best, or one of the most used trail systems in the Tri-Cities, we think. And, every time we hear people talk about it, they love it. So, it’s nice to see one more addition go in and people are pretty excited about it.”

While opportunities to give back at Winged Deer Park are winding down, the club says to keep an eye out on the SORBA Facebook page for future volunteer workdays at other locations throughout the region.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Eastman says heat transfer fluid leak caused steam plume

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company said there was no fire at its Kingsport plant Thursday afternoon, but emergency crews did respond to a “small heat transfer fluid leak.” According to a company spokesperson, Eastman’s fire department responded to a Therminol leak and used water to manage the released material, which resulted in a […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Driver crashes into nail salon in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A car ran into the front of a nail salon in Bristol on Thursday. According to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, the front of the store sustained damage from the incident, however, the car made it out in good condition. The BVPD said no airbags were deployed and no headlights were […]
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Fire destroys house in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A fire destroyed a home Wednesday night in Carter County. It happened in the 100 block of Berry Hill Road. Firefighters said no one was hurt. The Red Cross is helping the family who lived in the home.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Man hit by SUV on 11W in Church Hill

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was hit by an SUV Thursday evening in Church Hill, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. State troopers say a 31-year-old Kingsport man was struck by a Toyota 4Runner as he was crossing Highway 11W at Silver Lake Road. The man […]
CHURCH HILL, TN
WJHL

Pine Creek Road in Russell County closing Jan. 31 for pipe replacement

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close Route 634 on Jan. 31 until Feb. 2 for an emergency pipe replacement. According to a spokesperson with the Russell County Emergency Management, the closure will involve a section 1.45 miles from the Route 67 and 634 intersection. Traffic in the area […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Tri Cities#Bike Trail#The Tri Cities#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Viking Hall unlikely to host large events after study

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Bristol, Tennessee has released some findings of a study on the future of Viking Hall. The city commissioned consultants to look into the possibility of using the facility to host larger entertainment events as it had in years past. Among the type of events considered included big concerts […]
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Morristown PD asking for help finding missing man

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Morristown police are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing man. According to the Morristown Police Department, 26-year-old Skyler Etgen was reported missing by his parents, who said they had not seen him since he left for work at Kawasaki Tennessee on Tuesday. Etgen is 5-feet 11-inches tall and […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

5 new COVID deaths reported in Southwest Virginia | Case rate near record

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Another five COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Southwest Virginia by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) along with 887 new cases. The rural nine-county region remains near its record seven-day case rate, though it dropped slightly from Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 “community spread rate” […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Developer shares progress in filling vacant lots at The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Two new businesses are being considered to fill vacant space at The Falls, a retail development off I-81 in Bristol, Virginia. “There are several lots at The Falls and we are working on Lot 20, which is across from Aldi at the main entrance right now, and we have a proposed […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Fire destroys Lee County church Wednesday morning

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A church in Lee County was destroyed after a fire Wednesday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, fire crews were called to the Free Pentecostal Church of God on Ely Pucketts Creek Road at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported at the fire, but the church was destroyed, […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy