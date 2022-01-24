SORBA Tri-Cities breaks ground on final Winged Deer Park trail

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Members of SORBA Tri-Cities alongside volunteers began digging in on a new and final addition to the Winged Deer Park Mountain Bike Trail System on Sunday.

More than 30 volunteers braved the bitter cold temperatures to break ground on the latest trail. Event organizers say that spirits were high. Even more opportunities will soon exist for riders to take their mountain bike skills to the next level. The new trail will have a progression feature for learning how to catch some big air.

“It’s exciting to complete a full system, you know,” said SORBA Tri-Cities Events Coordinator, Nathan Hawkins. “Winged Deer is kind of one of the best, or one of the most used trail systems in the Tri-Cities, we think. And, every time we hear people talk about it, they love it. So, it’s nice to see one more addition go in and people are pretty excited about it.”



While opportunities to give back at Winged Deer Park are winding down, the club says to keep an eye out on the SORBA Facebook page for future volunteer workdays at other locations throughout the region.

