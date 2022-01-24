Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated robbery.

According to a press release, deputies responded to a call about an aggravated robbery at the Olive Hill Apartments in Jefferson Township around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The victim told deputies a man wearing a black hoodie took out a gun, and then took the victim’s phone and car.

Two hours later, the car was found at the apartment complex, but deputies did not find the man who allegedly stole it.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

