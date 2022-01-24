ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady doesn’t commit to playing in 2022, says he’ll take it day by day

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings definitely have changed for Tom Brady. After consistently insisting that he’ll play in 2022, it all has changed. Following Sunday’s loss to the Rams, Brady did not repeat what...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

StyleCaster

Here’s How Tom Brady’s Wife Feels About His Retirement Rumors After Seeing Him ‘Get Hit’ on the Field

After Tampa Bay lost their bid for the Super Bowl, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have a major decision to make as a family. The Buccaneers quarterback must decide if he’s returning next season—or if he’s officially retiring to spend more time with his wife and kids. And judging from a recent conversation, it sounds like Bündchen has a strong opinion on the matter. Brady, 44, revealed where his head is at as far as retirement goes on an episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!,” with co-hosts Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray on January 24, 2022. During the episode—which came...
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Thinks Shawn Hochuli’s Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty Was ‘Comical,’ Possibly ‘Predetermined’

BOSTON (CBS) — When you’ve played in the NFL for 22 years, you don’t get to experience too many firsts. Yet on Sunday afternoon, Tom Brady was hit with the first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of his entire Hall of Fame career. It came in the second quarter, after Brady felt Von Miller deliver a hit to his face. Brady turned to referee Shawn Hochuli, pointing at his face to indicate that an illegal hit on the quarterback had been committed. But instead of flagging Miller, Hochuli flagged Brady for unsportsmanlike conduct. Hochuli explained after the game that Brady “got in my...
NFL
The Spun

Skip Bayless Says Tom Brady’s Comments Are ‘Horrifying’

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ exit from the playoffs last weekend, rumors about Tom Brady retiring have started to run rampant. The 44-year-old quarterback poured gasoline on the first with a cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday. Two days after the Bucs’ divisional-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams,...
NFL
NESN

Former Patriots Exec Thinks Tom Brady Had This Realization About Bruce Arians, Bill Belichick

Tom Brady might have an ax to grind with Bill Belichick, but that doesn’t mean he’s of the belief that Bruce Arians is a superior head coach. Arians’ situational shortcomings never have been more evident than they were Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers left safety Antoine Winfield Jr. one-on-one with star receiver Cooper Kupp. After rallying from a 27-3 deficit to tie the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round, the Bucs allowed Kupp to catch two balls for 64 yards on the Rams’ final drive, setting up a game-winning field goal.
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Says Family Will Help Make Decision On His Future: ‘It’s Not Always What I Want’

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady will eventually make a decision about his future. Though it’s not just his decision to make anymore. As the quarterback has said in years past, it’s not just about him these days. So as the 44-year-old weighs his future, he’ll have a lot of help figuring out whether or not he wants to keep playing. Brady doesn’t know if he’ll keep playing just yet, telling Jim Gray that he’ll know when he knows during their “Let’s Go!” Podcast on Monday. But Brady made it clear that family will once again be one of the biggest factors when...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady contemplates retirement as he admits it ‘pains’ Gisele Bündchen ‘to see me get hit out there’

Tom Brady has spoken candidly about his plans for the future after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were defeated from the playoffs, and his intent to spend the time off giving his children and wife what they “deserve” from him.The NFL quarterback, 44, discussed what’s next for him during Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go!, where he revealed that he isn’t sure “what’s next,” and is in “no rush” to figure it out.Acknowledging that it’s just a day after the season, the football star, who frequently faces questions about his eventual retirement, said he’ll “know when I know”.“I...
NFL

