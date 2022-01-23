ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News report: Australian leader's WeChat account taken over

By ROD McGUIRK - Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s account on Chinese-owned social media platform WeChat was taken over and renamed, a newspaper reported on Monday. Morrison’s 76,000 WeChat followers were notified his page had been renamed “Australian Chinese new life” earlier this month. The change was...

