The New England Patriots have to keep up in the high flying AFC, and this 7-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft helps them out. Even after the success they had in 2021 after a rough start, the New England Patriots have to be a little concerned with what has happened the last two weekends of playoff football. After going down 7-0 against the Bills and Mac Jones throwing an interception, “pressing” set in a bit on offense, and they could never recover to keep up with the Bills offense. Then, watching those Bills duke it out with the Chiefs in a late game offensive explosion, it’s proven one thing: there’s a group of young, very good-to-elite quarterbacks in the AFC that will sit as road blocks to the Super Bowl.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO