Associated Press | Jake Seiner: Despite some tabloids’ implications, there was nothing nefarious afoot when the Mets hired Eric Chávez away from his planned Yankees assistant hitting coach position to take over the primary hitting coach gig in Queens. Mets GM Billy Eppler told reporters that he was in contact with former mentor Brian Cashman about Chávez before the former slugger was officially announced by the Yankees, and there was always an “understanding” that if the Mets did want Chávez for the main job, then the Yankees would yield. It makes sense, as it’s not good practice in the industry to deny employees a chance to take a better job elsewhere.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO