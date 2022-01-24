Mayo Clinic Health System shares the impacts that drugs can have on youth

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Mayo Clinic Health Experts want you to know the impact that drugs can have on Youth.

In a Mayo Clinic Health System webinar, addiction specialist, Tyler Oesterle talked about the negative consequences that drugs can have on teens.

Oesterle talked about how judgment and restraint are the last things to develop within kids, and drug use can hinder those developments.

He also talked about how vaping has taken over and with it still being relatively new, there are still a lot of things to learn.

“It’s a huge change right, there was a restriction on how much nicotine an individual can consume with the cigarette, there’s no restriction associated with vaping and it’s a huge challenge, and we’re still learning what that means,” said MCHS Addiction Specialist, Tyler Oesterle.

Oesterle also says teenage drug use can lead to more drug use later on in life.

