ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Mayo Clinic Health System shares the impacts that drugs can have on youth

By Site staff
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnTVC_0dtivxCV00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Mayo Clinic Health Experts want you to know the impact that drugs can have on Youth.

In a Mayo Clinic Health System webinar, addiction specialist, Tyler Oesterle talked about the negative consequences that drugs can have on teens.

Oesterle talked about how judgment and restraint are the last things to develop within kids, and drug use can hinder those developments.

He also talked about how vaping has taken over and with it still being relatively new, there are still a lot of things to learn.

“It’s a huge change right, there was a restriction on how much nicotine an individual can consume with the cigarette, there’s no restriction associated with vaping and it’s a huge challenge, and we’re still learning what that means,” said MCHS Addiction Specialist, Tyler Oesterle.

Oesterle also says teenage drug use can lead to more drug use later on in life.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
La Crosse, WI
Society
La Crosse, WI
Health
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Couleecap holds point-in-time count to combat La Crosse area homelessness

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) —  Twice a year, volunteers walk the streets to offer a snapshot of those experiencing homelessness in the community. Volunteers from a variety of organizations searched parks, buildings and parking ramps to find unsheltered individuals early Thursday. When found, volunteers offered them support. “It’s important for us as a community to understand how many people are...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayo Clinic Health System#Drugs#Nicotine#Webinar#Mchs Addiction Specialist
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Sen. Ron Johnson: Society should provide opportunities for people to get jobs, but not responsible for child care

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says the current presidential administration is to blame for inflation and the worker shortage. The Wisconsin Republican toured Kwik Trip’s headquarters in La Crosse on Tuesday, part of his trip to visit businesses in several counties. While in La Crosse, Johnson said he supports a reduction in unemployment benefits to reduce...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

West Salem School District addressing pandemic-caused reading gaps

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — Young students have struggled to catch up after missing critical in-person learning. At West Salem School District, they’re working to fix that learning gap. It all starts with the ABCs. But, like many things, the pandemic pushed some early learning to the side. “First graders … weren’t yet putting the pieces together to read actual...
WEST SALEM, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Community Development Committee approves 2022-23 Action Plan for housing

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Community Development Committee approved the city’s 2022-23 Action Plan for federal housing initiatives, along with roughly $1.23 million in awards and grants. The resolution, approved during a special committee meeting Tuesday, is based on the city’s reception of an anticipated $898,644 from the federal Community Development Block Grant Program and the anticipated funding...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Former KMart building in La Crosse to come down

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The former KMart building on La Crosse’s South Side is being demolished. A director with Three Sixty Real Estate confirmed the plan with News 8 Now. KMart closed its doors in 2017. The building has been vacant since March of 2021 after U-Haul briefly considered moving into the site. Having a “clean slate” will help...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

$645,673 of parking fines collected in La Crosse in 2021

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – $645,673.20 in parking fines were issued in La Crosse in 2021. That is a similar number to 2020, but still about a $250,000 less than in 2019. That’s according to the Parking Utility’s latest report. Revenue at La Crosse’s Parking Ramps is up by nearly $35,000, helped by an increase of pay station and parking app...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Watch: Wisconsin launches campaign to keep kids healthy

MADISON (WKBT) — Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday launched a new effort to keep kids healthy and in the classroom. The campaign, called “Keeping Kids Safe and In School,” aims to promote public health safety practices like getting eligible children vaccinated against COVID-19; wearing a well-fitting mask at school and other public, indoor spaces;...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy