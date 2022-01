US and Russian diplomats pledged to keep lines of communication open following urgent talks in Geneva about the growing possibility that the Kremlin will give orders to invade Ukraine. There was no major breakthrough in the discussions between US secretary of state Anthony Blinken and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday.Russia has 100,000 troops at the Ukrainian border but denies that it is planning to invade the country. Mr Blinken said the talks were “frank and constructive” and told reporters that the United States agreed to share concerns and ideas with Russia in more detail in writing next week.He...

