Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Good to go Sunday

In what felt like a repeat of the last time they played, the Utah Jazz came close to beating the Phoenix Suns, but Chris Paul helped pull out the win, 105-97 It wasn’t just Chris Paul who played well, Devin Booker had a big night scoring 43 points with 12 rebounds and 4 assists. The one-two punch of Paul and Booker is as good as any in the league. It’s a luxury for the Suns that they can let Booker take on the scoring load for most of the game then let Chris Paul take over at the end.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO