Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Good to go Sunday

 4 days ago

Gobert (ankle) will be available for Sunday's game against Golden State, Tony Jones...

Jazz Notes: House, Mitchell, Gobert, Barnes

Danuel House is playing on his second 10-day contract with Utah (the first was via a hardship exception, the current one is a standard deal, which expires Friday), and Sarah Todd of The Deseret News makes the case for the Jazz to keep him around. If they want to prioritize roster flexibility, the Jazz could opt to re-sign House to a second standard 10-day contract which would expire just ahead of the February 10 trade deadline.
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Team taking cautious approach

The Jazz continue to view Gobert's left calf strain as a minor concern, and the center is expected to resume playing before the All-Star break, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. The Jazz's continued positivity surrounding Gobert's health outlook is promising, but since the All-Star break is still three...
Without Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz come up short against Phoenix Suns

In what felt like a repeat of the last time they played, the Utah Jazz came close to beating the Phoenix Suns, but Chris Paul helped pull out the win, 105-97 It wasn’t just Chris Paul who played well, Devin Booker had a big night scoring 43 points with 12 rebounds and 4 assists. The one-two punch of Paul and Booker is as good as any in the league. It’s a luxury for the Suns that they can let Booker take on the scoring load for most of the game then let Chris Paul take over at the end.
Heat’s Bam Adebayo on looming Victor Oladipo return, ‘That’s going to be a big day for all of us’

Hints tend to be the exception with the Miami Heat, the scant few minutes when the tail end of practice is open to the media, moments when players work on the court pregame at FTX Arena. That mostly has left conjecture regarding a potential return by Victor Oladipo as just that, speculation, assumptions, as he works back from May quadriceps surgery. And, as always, there is the redundancy of, ...
NBA

