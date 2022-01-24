Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Good to go Sunday

Danuel House is playing on his second 10-day contract with Utah (the first was via a hardship exception, the current one is a standard deal, which expires Friday), and Sarah Todd of The Deseret News makes the case for the Jazz to keep him around. If they want to prioritize roster flexibility, the Jazz could opt to re-sign House to a second standard 10-day contract which would expire just ahead of the February 10 trade deadline.
The Jazz continue to view Gobert's left calf strain as a minor concern, and the center is expected to resume playing before the All-Star break, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. The Jazz's continued positivity surrounding Gobert's health outlook is promising, but since the All-Star break is still three...
In what felt like a repeat of the last time they played, the Utah Jazz came close to beating the Phoenix Suns, but Chris Paul helped pull out the win, 105-97 It wasn’t just Chris Paul who played well, Devin Booker had a big night scoring 43 points with 12 rebounds and 4 assists. The one-two punch of Paul and Booker is as good as any in the league. It’s a luxury for the Suns that they can let Booker take on the scoring load for most of the game then let Chris Paul take over at the end.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has already missed more games this season than he has in any of the previous three seasons, and he’ll be sidelined a little while longer as he deals with a calf strain. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year believed that the Jazz would...
The embattled Los Angeles Lakers got a major boost on Tuesday night, when star big man Anthony Davis returned to the lineup in their 106-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets. His line was not spectacular -- eight points, two rebounds, two assists and four blocks -- but his teammates were happy to have him back out there.
James Harden made a business decision Tuesday night, wanting no part of Lakers All-Star LeBron James on a pair of breakaway dunks. The Nets would fall 106-96 at Barclays Center with Harden recording a triple-double in the losing effort.
Though they’ve been playing well lately, there’s no doubt that the Mavs could use a roster shakeup. The K&C Masterpiece has concocted a blockbuster trade between the Mavs and the Celtics that would see some big names go both ways.
Hints tend to be the exception with the Miami Heat, the scant few minutes when the tail end of practice is open to the media, moments when players work on the court pregame at FTX Arena. That mostly has left conjecture regarding a potential return by Victor Oladipo as just that, speculation, assumptions, as he works back from May quadriceps surgery. And, as always, there is the redundancy of, ...
With only a few seconds left to play in the Wizards-Clippers game Tuesday night, Luke Kennard scored seven points in the final nine seconds to push LA over the Wizards, 116-115 after being down by 35 points.
