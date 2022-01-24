Joe Gilbert & Bucs fall to Rams on late field goal in NFC divisional round

TAMPA, F.L. (WETM) – Horseheads native Joe Gilbert and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their Super Bowl title defense come to an end on a late field goal on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the reigning Super Bowl champions on the road 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoffs. The Rams took a 20-3 lead into halftime and a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Matthew Stafford in the third quarter gave Los Angeles a 27-3 lead. The Bucs would score 24 unanswered points and a 9-yard touchdown run by Leonard Fournette with 42 seconds to go tied the game at 27. Stafford would connect with Cooper Kupp on a 44-yard pass on the next possession for the Rams to put them in field goal range. Matt Gay then made a game-winning field goal from 30 yards out as time expired to send the Rams to the next round of the playoffs. The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game next Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Gilbert finishes his third season as the head offensive line coach for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl last year to become the only team in NFL history to ever win the big game in their home stadium.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.