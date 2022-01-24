ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joe Gilbert & Bucs fall to Rams on late field goal in NFC divisional round

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iGSGy_0dtiurrw00

TAMPA, F.L. (WETM) – Horseheads native Joe Gilbert and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their Super Bowl title defense come to an end on a late field goal on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the reigning Super Bowl champions on the road 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoffs. The Rams took a 20-3 lead into halftime and a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Matthew Stafford in the third quarter gave Los Angeles a 27-3 lead. The Bucs would score 24 unanswered points and a 9-yard touchdown run by Leonard Fournette with 42 seconds to go tied the game at 27. Stafford would connect with Cooper Kupp on a 44-yard pass on the next possession for the Rams to put them in field goal range. Matt Gay then made a game-winning field goal from 30 yards out as time expired to send the Rams to the next round of the playoffs. The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game next Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Gilbert finishes his third season as the head offensive line coach for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl last year to become the only team in NFL history to ever win the big game in their home stadium.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
CBS LA

Rams-49ers Fans Battle For Tickets To NFC Title Game

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a thrilling road-victory beating the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27. Next up, a contentious rematch against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium — just two weeks after the Niners beat the Rams there in overtime. While the Rams did have home-field advantage, the crowd was a sea of red. Rams fans are hoping to change that. The situation was such that Melissa Whitworth, wife of All-Pro Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, offered to buy tickets from any Rams fans looking to sell. If you @RamsNFL fans...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Horseheads#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Los Angeles Rams#Bucs#Nfc Championship#Tampa Bay#The Kansas City Chiefs#Nexstar Media Inc
Deadline

Kansas City Chiefs’ Win Over Buffalo Bills On CBS Tops Viewership On NFL Playoffs Weekend; Double Digits Over 2021

There’s just over two weeks to go to Super Bowl LVI, but the NFL’s Big Game is going to have to be something very special to top the drama of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay. Almost blowing a sure thing, the Rams held on to make their way to the NFC Championship Game. Having said that, whoever ends up playing in front of the crowd and NBC’s cameras at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13 will undoubtedly best the viewership for the Rams’ 30-27 victory over the Bucs —...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Report: Adrian Wilson in, Trent Baalke out as Jaguars G.M.

Well, this is interesting. Long-time Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki reports that Cardinals executive Adrian Wilson will become the next General Manager of the Jaguars. This necessarily means that current G.M. Trent Baalke won’t be. Jurecki adds that Byron Leftwich will become the head coach of the Jaguars. A league...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy