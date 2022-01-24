Guest column: Is New York state open for business — or not?

Capitalize Albany Corporation is seeking a highly-motivated candidate for Program Assistant. The Corporation, a non-profit and local public authority charged with economic development in the Capital City, operates in a fast-paced, dynamic environment that has broad and lasting positive impact on the City and Region. The successful candidate must be well-organized, detail-oriented, personable, and be able to take direction and also act independently. This position is supervised by and reports to the Vice President, but works with everyone on the team. The Program Assistant will have administrative and program assistance responsibilities including assisting with the administrative duties of three Boards; monitoring/evaluating results of the Corporation’s initiatives and programs, researching best practices, and representing the Corporation among its stakeholders. The successful candidate will have a bachelor’s degree in a related field; or two years of related post-secondary education with at least two years of comparable experience in a similar environment. The successful candidate must be well-organized, personable, results-driven and detail-oriented. Excellent people skills, verbal and written communication skills are critical. The dynamic and fast-paced nature of the Corporation’s environment requires excellent critical thinking skills. Flexibility and ability to prioritize and execute multiple tasks simultaneously and efficiently is essential. The successful candidate must be able to work as part of a team, take and execute directions, and display initiative while working independently. Microsoft Office proficiency and advanced word processing skills are required. Please email cover letter and resume to employment@CapitalizeAlbany.com with “Program Assistant Position” in the subject line. Please see the Corporation’s website for a full job description.

ALBANY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO