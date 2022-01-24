ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Product Reviews

The best weighted blankets to buy in 2022, according to reviews

By Nicolette Accardi
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Winter time means staying toasty in bed. And weighted blankets have become more and more popular over the last few years. There are tons out there, though, which makes endlessly scrolling through options tough, so we’ve rounded up a few of the highly recommended weighted...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitsapdailynews.com

The Top 5 Best Weight Loss Protein Powders to Buy in 2022

If you struggle with weight loss, chances are you feel that you’ve tried everything there is to try. Perhaps you go to the gym regularly, but the scale never moves. On the other hand, maybe you’re just looking to cut your caloric intake. Whatever situation you find yourself...
WEIGHT LOSS
Apartment Therapy

This Might Be the Most Beautiful (and Least Bulky) Weighted Blanket I’ve Tried — and Yes, It Works!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As someone who loves weighted blankets, I can say that the bulk of them are… well, bulky. Even if they’re not taking up lots of space in your linen closet, per se, many of them are filled with gel beads or another dense material that makes them hard to lug around from your bed to your sofa. More so, their clunky appearance may make you think twice before displaying them in your home when others are around. I get that they’re a very functional bedding item for cold nights, stressful sleeps, and more, but it’s always best when style and performance marry to make something you’re proud to show off and can use to get a great night’s sleep year-round. Enter my new favorite weighted blanket: Coyuchi’s Honeycomb Organic Heavyweight Throw.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blankets#Cnet
auburn-reporter.com

Exipure Reviews: Effective Weight Loss Ingredients for Customers?

Exipure is a dietary supplement that helps you lose weight. By taking Exipure once a day, you will reap weight-loss benefits from its unique formula. If you want to learn more about Exipure’s unique formula and how it helps you cut weight, we will answer various questions about Exipure and what you should know before purchasing it.
WEIGHT LOSS
bellevuereporter.com

Tea Burn Reviews: Do NOT Buy TeaBurn Weight Loss Pouches Yet!

Tea Burn is a powdered supplement that helps users improve their metabolism with a patent-pending collection of ingredients. The formula is best when taken in the morning, allowing users to reap the benefits all day long. What is Tea Burn?. Getting in shape can be a long process, especially when...
WEIGHT LOSS
RunnersWorld

8 Best Yoga Blankets to Enhance Your Practice

Practicing yoga is a great way to increase strength, improve heart health, and boost flexibility. Whether you're looking for a new activity to relieve stress, or want a productive active rest day, yoga is great for people of all ages and fitness levels. While you can certainly do yoga with only a yoga mat, adding in some accessories can help make your practice easier and more comfortable.
WORKOUTS
Cosmopolitan

26 Best Makeup Brushes on Amazon for Under $20, According to Reviews

Whether you’re looking for a new kabuki brush, new eyeshadow brushes, or just want to trade up from the same ol’ makeup brushes that have been swimming around in your makeup bag for years (PSA: please just clean your brushes already), there is absolutely no shortage of makeup brushes on Amazon. The hardest part? Weeding through the not-so-great ones—which involves a combo of parsing through endless reviews and crossing your fingers—to get to the brushes that will give you a streak-free finish on even the fullest-coverage foundation, or diffuse your blush into a lit-from-within glow, or blend your eyeshadow into the most perfect smokey eye.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
Seattle Weekly

Review the Top 21 Best Pre-Workout Supplements to Buy in 2022

Did you know a pre-workout supplement can help optimize your workout performance?. While some supplements can improve your energy level, others assist with muscle growth. Some boost muscular endurance and pump, while others support fat burning through thermogenesis. And, then, there are some pre-workout formulas that can do all of the above.
FITNESS
TODAY.com

From leggings to weighted blankets, 14 wellness deals to score right now

This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. January is a tricky month. New year's resolutions are still fresh in our minds, and yet...
SHOPPING
seriouseats.com

The Best Induction Compatible Cookware, According to Our Rigorous Reviews

If you've transitioned from a gas or electric range to an induction cooktop and didn't know that not all cookware is induction compatible, well, that was probably surprising. To be induction-friendly, cookware must have a ferromagnetic base, which works with an induction burner's electromagnetic coil that sits below the cooktop's surface and, when on, generates a magnetic field. But that, in itself, doesn't make anything hot. Only when a ferromagnetic piece of cookware is placed on an induction burner does this field cause an electrical current to flow through the cookware (don't worry—it's not the kind that could shock you!), generating heat. A non-induction-friendly piece of cookware simply won't heat up...at all.
LIFESTYLE
Gear Patrol

The 10 Best Heated Blankets and Throws for Ultimate Coziness

It’s January and I live in Pittsburgh, which means, if I’m not fighting the bitter cold, I’m fighting my landlord over the radiator, which only kicks on when it’s 40 degrees or less. Since we live in climate hell, that means a sensible 50-degree day leaves me freezing: there’s no sun to warm up my apartment (Pittsburgh has 306 cloudy days per year, per the National Center for Environmental Information) and no radiator heat. No one can empathize with my struggle since my fellow radiator-havers crack their windows from the disgusting amount of heat their radiators emit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
goodhousekeeping.com

The Best Time to Buy Appliances at a Discount, According to Shopping Experts

If you're making a big (or even small) appliance purchase, you obviously want to make sure you score the best deal. So whether you're looking to upgrade your refrigerator or finally buy that air fryer that's been sitting on your wish list, then you're in the right place: We asked the Good Housekeeping Institute's sales and deals team — as well as some of the country's top shopping experts — for their tips and tricks to make sure you're always getting the deepest discount possible on appliances.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

The Best Throw Blankets for Every Season and Situation

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Despite the name, throw blankets are not something to just toss in your shopping cart without careful consideration. They can be pricey, sometimes even investment worthy, based on what they’re made from, how and where they’re made, and who made them. Unlike most bedding, throws come in more textures, designs, weights, and material blends than even we can keep up with. If you’re like us and care about all the little details that make a well-designed home, read on. If you’re on a fast hunt for the best throw blanket out there and hoping for a source you can just without the fuss, you’ve also come to the right place. Below, you’ll find the best throw blankets for decorating, cuddling, picnicking, and so much more.
LIFESTYLE
LIVESTRONG.com

People Swear by Weighted Blankets, but Do They Actually Work?

Weighted blankets are trendy because of their supposed ability to offer relief from conditions like insomnia and anxiety. But do weighted blankets work?. If you've never heard of weighted blankets, here's the deal: They're blankets infused with glass beads or plastic pellets to add heft and apply pressure across your body. They can range from 5 to 40 pounds, according to the Cleveland Clinic, and come in a variety of fabrics, styles and sizes.
HEALTH
SPY

Review: Casper’s Hyperlite Sheets Are Soft as a Dream and 50% Off Right Now

Table of Contents Specifications What Makes Them Different Am I Really Sleeping Better? Are There Any Flaws? The Verdict: You’ll Never Want to Change Your Sheets Again What Are Some of Alternatives To Consider? I don’t want to brag, but I’ve had a queen bed since elementary school. It was a hand-me-down from an aunt when my family relocated from small-town New Jersey to even smaller town New Jersey. Though it was stained with years of sweat stains and what I’m hoping were wine spills, it was my first big boy bed and it excited me beyond belief. I remember going to Bed, Bath & Beyond with my...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Gravity’s weighted blanket is the stuff of dreams for anyone struggling to drift off – here’s why

You’ve tried everything: meditation, making your bedroom a phone-free zone, even the peculiar 4-7-8 breathing technique, but you’re still staring at the ceiling, wide awake. Right now, counting sheep doesn’t seem like such a bad idea.Struggling to fall asleep is infuriating, exhausting and torturous. If it happens often enough, you’ll likely be prepared to try anything to send you to the land of nod. But extreme measures might not be needed if you call in the help of a weighted blanket. These wearable hugs can help soothe the user to a calmer night’s sleep and have even been shown to...
HEALTH
Mercer Island Reporter

Top Weight Loss Pills 2022: Best Supplements to Lose Weight Fast

If you’ve spent a lot of time working in the gym, weight lifting, jogging, and running sessions, and you still feel you’re not getting the results you want, a weight loss pill might hold the answer for you. A good weight loss pill helps you shape your body with a workout, but a better one helps you slim down. How can you choose the best weight loss pills, though?
WEIGHT LOSS
madison

If You Have Sleep Issues, Here’s Why You Should Consider a Weighted Blanket

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content. Getting consistent, quality sleep is critical to maintaining good physical, mental, and emotional health....
HEALTH
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
183K+
Followers
91K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy