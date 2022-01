A new proposal by Gov. Kim Reynolds would require at least half of all gasoline pumps in the state to dispense fuel that contains 15% ethanol — a blend commonly called E15 — by 2026. The governor’s bill was filed Monday in the Iowa House. It is a modified version of a similar proposal last […] The post Governor’s bill would make E15 dominant fuel in state appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO