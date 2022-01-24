ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Bernie Moreno sure has changed since he called Trump a ‘lunatic’

By Other Voices
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I am writing in response to the Jan. 11 letter to the editor in support of Bernie Moreno (”As senator, Moreno will embrace needed changes”). I have a different opinion. I...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bernie Sanders calls Arizona Democrats’ censure of Kyrsten Sinema ‘exactly right’

Sen Bernie Sanders appeared eager to escalate the war between various factions of the Democratic Party on Sunday during an interview with CNN in which he stated his support for the censure and potential primarying of a senator who voted against the party’s effort to change the filibuster and pass voting rights legislation.Mr Sanders appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and said that the Arizona Democratic Party was “exactly right” to censure their state senator after Ms Sinema voted with Republicans last week against the Democrats’ voting rights push.“On that particular vote that she and [Sen Joe] Manchin...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Lindsey Graham says Trump dominates GOP and hopes he’ll run in 2024: ‘It’s his party, it’s not the centre’s party’

Sen Lindsey Graham has gone full circle in less than a year and is now one of the staunchest supporters of ex-President Donald Trump seeking a second White House term in 2024, he told Fox News Radio on Monday.The South Carolina Republican who famously declared “count me out” in the hours after the Capitol riot, when Mr Trump’s supporters attacked Congress and attempted to stop the 2020 election from being certified, has returned to his position within the inner circle of Trump acolytes and was once again on the golf course with the former president over the weekend.He told...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul

One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Fox News and Kayleigh McEnany push theory Biden is going to put Kamala Harris on Supreme Court

The news that Stephen Breyer, one of the three remaining liberals on the Supreme Court, is expected to retire soon has set off fevered speculation about who will replace him. On Wednesday, a pair of Fox News hosts had an unlikely suggestion: vice-president Kamala Harris.President Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court during his 2020 campaign, and the vice-president has reportedly been unhappy with her role in the administration thus far.“This person has to be a woman. She’s got to be Black, and she’s got to be younger. Anybody thinking what I’m thinking?” said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
POLITICO

Steny Hoyer says he does not see Joe Biden's March 1 State of the Union speech as a firm deadline on getting the social spending bill done.

"March 1 is not a deadline for one thing or another," he said at a POLITICO event. What happened: Majority Leader Steny Hoyer took a pragmatic tone about the future of the Democrats' climate change and social spending bill during an interview with POLITICO on Tuesday, insisting the March 1 State of the Union address should be viewed as an artificial deadline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunatic#Nbc News#Gop#U S Senate
KUTV

It's been 1 year since Bernie Sanders' mittens became a meme

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Americans around the country may be reflecting on the anniversary of President Joe Biden's inauguration, but something else also happened that day that had a resounding impact on social media. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders wore a pair of mittens. They were made by...
VERMONT STATE
Washington Post

The smoking gun that Liz Cheney is looking for on Trump comes into view

For weeks, Rep. Liz Cheney has hinted that the House select committee examining Jan. 6 might urge the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump. The grounds for this criminal referral might be that Trump obstructed the “official proceeding” in which Congress counts presidential electors. Opinions to start...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Stephen Breyer's replacement will have Mitch McConnell to thank

Whoever President Joe Biden names to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer will have one person to thank for their seat: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. After all, McConnell is the one who changed the way the Senate considers presidents’ Supreme Court nominees. When Antonin Scalia died in February 2016, it was McConnell, then the majority leader, who decided to keep the vacant seat open. As justification, he said, “The nomination should be made by the president who the people elect in the election that is underway right now.” Accordingly, Judge Merrick Garland wasn’t so much as granted a hearing to fill the empty seat in the 11 months left in President Barack Obama’s term.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Supreme Court vacancy: Manchin and Sinema will likely vote for whoever Joe Biden picks

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
65K+
Followers
61K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy