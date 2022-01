There’s no place like home for JJ Mandaquit. “Hilo will always be home,” the ‘Iolani freshman said. Hilo has been hoop town for thousands of young basketball players over the decades, going all the way back to legendary Ah Chew Goo. Mandaquit grew up in a post-hoops mecca era, when more than two dozen small programs operated out of the many small, plantation-era gyms in Hilo and outlying areas. Second- and third-generation coaches teaching fundamentals.

2 DAYS AGO