Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Investors Look Ahead to This Week's Fed Meeting

By Saheli Roy Choudhury, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Monday as investors looked ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week. Japan's Nikkei 225 erased earlier losses and rose 0.24% to 27,588.37 while the Topix index advanced 0.14% to 1,929.87. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 1.49% to 2,792 while...

US News and World Report

Analysis-Investors Look to Prune Portfolio Risk as Fed Hawkishness Rules Markets

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s hawkish shift is bolstering the case for investors looking to trim risk from their portfolios, as the U.S. central bank trains its guns on surging inflation while giving little indication that it will be swayed by the latest weakness in stocks. After...
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

Kelly Evans: Where the Strength Is in This Market

Let's talk about three data points since that nerve-wracking Fed meeting yesterday that help explain why the central bank is doing what it's doing. (1) GDP. It just surged nearly 7% last quarter, versus the 5.5% estimate. For the year, the economy grew at 5.7%. And that's in "real," ex-inflation terms. Add in the price gains, which were 4% for the year the way Commerce calculates it, and it means nominal GDP surged nearly 10% last year. That's way higher than the 4% pace it was meagerly advancing last decade, when the Fed had to keep reversing course on its tightening plans. And keep in mind, as of this moment, the Fed is still doing quantitative easing! For an economy booming 10%, and a prime-age employment-to-population ratio that has recovered in just two years to 79% as of December--something it took seven years to reach last decade, despite a higher starting point, as MKM's Michael Darda keeps pointing out. "In short, the Fed is behind the curve," he writes.
MARKETS
NBC San Diego

Ron Insana: Two Key Risks for Bear Markets Are Unfolding. What It Means for Investors

Has the risk of a full-blown bear market risen on Wall Street?. A standard-issue correction has already arrived for the Nasdaq Composite. However, the larger question is whether tighter central bank policies in the Western world will lead to deeper declines than we have already seen in major averages and among individual stocks.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Jeremy Grantham
AFP

Fed signals first US rate hike since pandemic coming in March

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday gave a clear signal the central bank is ready to raise US interest rates in March for the first time since cutting them to zero when Covid-19 broke out. That would end the era of easy money that fueled Wall Street's record-setting run during the pandemic. In a press conference following the year's first meeting of the Fed's policy-setting committee, Powell underscored the central bank's willingness to fight rampant inflation, even as he expects prices to subside this year. "I would say the committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting, assuming that conditions are appropriate for doing so," Powell said in an unusually frank comment on the Fed's planned actions.
BUSINESS
FOX40

Stocks fall, yields rise after Fed signals rate hike ‘soon’

An early market rally on Wall Street gave way to a broad slide for stocks and a surge in bond yields Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it plans to begin raising interest rates “soon” to fight a spike in inflation that the central bank says is probably getting worse.
STOCKS
#Bank Of Japan#Bank Of China#Asia Pacific#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Fed#Topix#Kospi#Hang Seng#Chinese#Commonwealth Bank#Indian#Nifty#Fomc#Mizuho Bank#Nasdaq Composite
AFP

US shares reverse course as Fed signals likely March rate hike

Wall Street stocks ended mostly lower Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled an interest rate hike is likely in March amid elevated inflation. In an unusually blunt comment for a central banker, Powell told reporters "the committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting."
BUSINESS
hawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Perceptions of corruption in the Asia Pacific show a mixed picture

A widely followed measure of public corruption shows several changes in its latest edition — and many are not encouraging. The United States continues to fall in the rankings, while in the Asia Pacific there is a broad range of scores. When it comes to public corruption, most of...
ASIA
WBEN 930AM

Stock market has wild swing to start week

It was a wild swing to start the week on Wall Street Monday. At midday, the Dow was down more than 1,000 points. It ended the day with a 99 point gain. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 had similar swings, ending in positive territory.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC San Diego

The Fed Is Likely to Signal a March Interest Rate Hike and That Further Policy Tightening Is Coming

The Federal Reserve is expected to signal at its meeting this week that it is ready to raise interest rates as soon as March and that it will consider other policy tightening. The Fed issues its policy statement Wednesday afternoon, at the end of its two-day meeting, and it is expected to show that it is willing to take the steps necessary to fight inflation.
BUSINESS
Times Daily

Asian shares mixed in narrow trading ahead of Fed meeting

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed in muted trading Wednesday as many investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that will indicate how aggressive it will be in fighting inflation. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed begins meeting to fight inflation as markets tremble

The Federal Reserve began Tuesday a policy meeting in which central bankers are expected to further signal which weapons they plan to use against inflation and when, amid a selloff on Wall Street. A central bank spokesperson confirmed the beginning of the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting, which will conclude Wednesday with a committee statement and press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely followed for signs of what the Fed plans to do to address the surge in US prices. Fears of tighter Fed policy have gripped Wall Street in recent sessions, which saw indices decline throughout last week and end with slight gains in Monday's trading after a session in which indices sank deep into negative territory before rebounding. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all again in the red in Tuesday morning trading, as investors digested a lower global growth forecast from the IMF while waiting for the latest from the Fed.
BUSINESS

