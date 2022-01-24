ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Sodium Is Ambani’s Big Battery Bet in the EV Race

By Andy Mukherjee
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom smartphones to Tesla Inc. cars, lithium-ion batteries are everywhere. But when Asia’s richest man went shopping in England with 100 million pounds ($136 million), he came back with humble sodium. Sodium-ion is not a bad choice for Mukesh Ambani to kick off his power-storage gigafactory. For one...

Kenosha News.com

GM to pay billions for Michigan EV, battery plants

General Motors is making the largest investment in company history in its home state of Michigan, announcing plans to spend nearly $7 billion to convert a factory to make electric pickup trucks and to build a new battery cell plant. The moves, announced Tuesday in the state capital of Lansing, will create up to 4,000 jobs and keep another 1,000 already employed at an underutilized assembly plant north of Detroit. The automaker plans to spend up to $4 billion converting and expanding its Orion (OR'-ee-ehn) Township assembly factory to make electric pickups and $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion building a third U.S. battery cell plant with a joint-venture partner in Lansing. GM CEO Mary Barra said the investment would help Michigan "be the epicenter of EVs." The state's economic development board on Tuesday approved $824 million in incentives and assistance for Detroit-based GM.
LANSING, MI
UPI News

EV battery maker LG Energy Solution's IPO breaks record

SEOUL, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean electric vehicle battery marker LG Energy Solution has broken the initial public offerings record in the country's stock market. The Seoul-based company attracted $96.6 billion in deposits from about 4.4 million retail investors last week, shattering an 8-month-old record set by SK IE Technology with $68 billion last May.
Nevada State
CleanTechnica

Reliance Buys Sodium-Ion Battery Tech Company

Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, recently purchased Faradion Limited. Reliance is the largest private sector company in India. It’s also an energy company that focuses primarily on fossil fuels. The fact that its solar business has purchased Faradion shows that it’s making moves into battery development.
pv-magazine.com

Sodium-ion battery tech gets commercial testing in UK

UK-based battery manufacturer AMTE Power, battery intelligence tech provider Brill Power and energy management system specialist Starke Energy will demonstrate their latest energy storage technologies at a commercial-scale testbed at Harwell Campus, in Oxfordshire, England. The three technologies will be integrated into a battery storage system which will be coupled with the Science and Engineering Facilities Council’s on-site solar array at the campus, with no further details on these systems specified.
Electronic Engineering Times

Hyundai Banks on Quantum Computing to Improve EV Batteries

IonQ and Hyundai will develop a battery chemistry model running on a quantum computer to enhance lithium battery performance. IonQ and Hyundai Motor Co. are collaborating to create new variational quantum eigensolver (VQE) methods for studying lithium compounds and chemical interactions within battery chemistry. VQE is an algorithm for determining...
Mukesh Ambani
Autoweek.com

CATL Is Getting into EV Battery Swap Stations

CATL reveals EV battery swap system, featuring Choco-SEB, which the company says is compatible with 80% of "global BEV platform-based vehicle models." The company plans to launch battery swap stations in ten cities in China, planning to offer the first real competition to Nio's battery swap concept. CATL says that...
OilPrice.com

Asia Is Winning The War For EV Batteries

The global electric vehicle battery market has grown to $27 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand further in the coming years. The companies with the highest share in this new market are concentrated in China, South Korea, and Japan. Asian companies account for as much as 80% of...
CleanTechnica

Stelco Will Recycle EV Batteries At Its Ontario Factory

Stelco, a Canadian steel company, has announced plans to recycle end-of-life EV and lithium-ion batteries at its factory in Ontario. Stelco will be using proprietary technology from a joint venture of German and Australian metal companies Primobius GmbH and Neometels Ltd. Stelco negotiated binding licenses and option agreements with the two companies. Neometelrs currently uses the technology at its facility in Hilchenbach, Germany, and can process 4,000 net tons per year.
The Independent

Battery breakthrough achieves energy density necessary for electric planes

Researchers have achieved a world-leading energy density with a next-generation battery design, paving the way for long-distance electric planes.The lithium-air battery, developed at the Japanese National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), had an energy density of over 500Wh/kg. By comparison, lithium-ion batteries found in Tesla vehicles have an energy density of 260Wh/kg.The new battery can also be charged and discharged at normal operating temperatures, making them practical for use in a technologies ranging from drones, to household appliances.According to the researchers, the battery “shows the highest energy densities and best life cycle performance ever achieved” and marks a major step...
Engadget

GM is building EV production and battery factories in Michigan

And are building a third factory in the US. The $2.6 billion plant in Lansing, Michigan will make batteries for GM’s electric vehicles. Ultium Cells, a joint venture between the companies, expects to create 1,700 manufacturing jobs at the plant, which is projected to open in late 2024. At full production, Ultium expects the factory to have a battery cell capacity of 50 gigawatt hours, and it will be able to adapt to advancements in materials and tech. Construction is underway on Ultium's other battery manufacturing sites in Tennessee and Ohio.
Electric Vehicles
just-auto.com

The tech secrets behind ONE’s 750-mile EV battery pack

This article first appeared in GlobalData’s Automotive Intelligence Center. While EVs have made huge strides in performance and customer acceptance in the last decade, range anxiety remains a significant barrier to entry for many potential buyers. While only a handful of buyers regularly need hundreds of miles of range in one go, many prefer the flexibility afforded by a larger range battery pack – they’re better suited to drivers without at-home charging, and make longer trips possible without having to worry about the local charging infrastructure.
