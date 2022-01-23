Breezy and more snow for Monday

Another weekend outlook with accumulating snow in the forecast. The setup for tomorrow will be different than the last two storms with colder temps trailing a cold front this go-around. Outside the mountains, we will start things off with rain and then transition to snow. The snow will be the wet, heavy flakes – not the fine powdery accumulating flakes we saw last week. How fast the colder air arrives, will challenge the forecast totals, but what we usually see with this type of pattern are lower accumulations. Still, even a light layer of snow or slush will make things slick and that, as with the last storm will be the biggest impact Friday night through Saturday morning. Snow will taper off before sunrise Saturday. A developing low off the coast will merge with the disturbance bringing a wintry mix our way and turn towards the north where it will strengthen into a Nor’easter bringing strong winds, extreme surf and heavy snow to New England. Winds out of the northwest will make it feel downright arctic with subzero wind chills for the mountains and teens and 20s for the Piedmont and Foothills. Warmer outlook next week with temps back into the 50s Monday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO