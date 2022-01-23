ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Breezy and more snow for Monday

By DeVonte' Dixon
wfft.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Another clipper system brings more snow into the FOX 55 viewing area Monday morning. Bundle up and allow extra time in case you have to brush snow off...

www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

More mild, breezy Thursday

Not nearly as cold Thursday morning with temperatures in the 20s. North wind picks up today, gusting around 25 mph throughout the afternoon. Highs will climb close to 40 degrees. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Effect Snow#Wind Chill#Severe Weather#Fox
WLUC

Snow for some & breezy

A cold front moves across the U.P. and ahead of temperatures will reach highs during the morning. Temperatures will top off in the 20s and then decrease by the afternoon. Light to moderate snow will be around early along followed by lake effect snow. This weekend will be milder with scattered snow showers.
ENVIRONMENT
wccbcharlotte.com

More Weekend Snow Likely

Another weekend outlook with accumulating snow in the forecast. The setup for tomorrow will be different than the last two storms with colder temps trailing a cold front this go-around. Outside the mountains, we will start things off with rain and then transition to snow. The snow will be the wet, heavy flakes – not the fine powdery accumulating flakes we saw last week. How fast the colder air arrives, will challenge the forecast totals, but what we usually see with this type of pattern are lower accumulations. Still, even a light layer of snow or slush will make things slick and that, as with the last storm will be the biggest impact Friday night through Saturday morning. Snow will taper off before sunrise Saturday. A developing low off the coast will merge with the disturbance bringing a wintry mix our way and turn towards the north where it will strengthen into a Nor’easter bringing strong winds, extreme surf and heavy snow to New England. Winds out of the northwest will make it feel downright arctic with subzero wind chills for the mountains and teens and 20s for the Piedmont and Foothills. Warmer outlook next week with temps back into the 50s Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
wfft.com

Fort Wayne warming centers provide refuge from frigid weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — “A homeless individual should not be walking the streets of Fort Wayne,” President and CEO of the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission said. This week’s below-zero temperatures have the potential to be life-threatening. He says his mission is to make sure people...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy