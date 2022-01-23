Va. creek, portion of Potomac closed to shellfish harvesting

DAHLGREN, Va. (AP) — A portion of the Potomac River and a large stream feeding into it are closed to oysters and other shellfish harvesting temporarily because the release of partially treated sewage makes eating them now unhealthy.

The emergency closures, effective Saturday, cover Upper Machodoc Creek in King George County, Virginia, as well as a nearby portion of the Potomac River, not extending to Maryland’s shoreline, regulatory agencies for the two states announced in news releases.

The closed areas are expected to reopen Feb. 12, although Maryland’s Department of the Environment said its closure will be lifted when the science supports it. Virginia’s Division of Shellfish Safety said areas could be reopened sooner if water quality allows.

Since shellfish are filter feeders, polluted waters can concentrate organisms associated with raw sewage within them, leading to the threat of gastrointestinal illnesses with human consumption. The orders don’t apply to catching crabs or fin fish.