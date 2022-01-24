Beach Boys star Brian Wilson looks back at his life in new film

Brian Wilson/Long Promised Road/Chicken Soup for the Soul/Ley Line. Flush with both pathos and poignancy, Long Promised Road is a remarkable documentary that is, at once, both heartbreaking and heartwarming. There have been other films made about Brian Wilson, the tortured, tormented man/child, and the remarkable saga that took him and the Beach Boys from their all-American origins in Hawthorne California to their status as one of the greatest bands of all time, but few offer the personal perspectives shared here. In a sense, it’s a day in the life of Brian, one that finds him and journalist pal Jason Fine taking a road trip to revisit Brian’s old haunts, offering him an opportunity to reminisce and reflect albeit with constant prompting from Fine.
