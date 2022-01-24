ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Beach Boys star Brian Wilson looks back at his life in new film

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith songs including California Girls, Good Vibrations and God Only Knows, Brian Wilson and his band The...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
Decider.com

‘Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road’ Is Problematic Portrayal Of The Beach Boys’ Songwriting Genius

As the old ad copy line goes, what becomes a legend most? Is it revisiting their greatest works and letting their beauty envelope you like the warmth of the morning sun? Is it pushing them to look inward and explain how they came to be and what drove them to success? Or is it asking their celebrity friends to repeat talking points you’ve heard a thousand times before? The 2021 documentary Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, which is currently available to rent on a variety of streaming services, relies too much on the latter in trying to pay tribute to the Beach Boy songwriting wunderkind.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Brian Wilson director thought he’d ‘never work again’ after trying to get Beach Boys star to talk

The director of a new documentary about Brian Wilson was convinced he’d failed after struggling to get the notoriously reticent musician to open up. In an interview with The Times, both Wilson, Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine and director Brent Wilson (no relation), spoke about the Beach Boy star’s life and work. Both Fine and Brent Wilson discussed how they managed to get Wilson to provide lengthier answers than the one-word responses he is typically known for. “The third time, we filmed at his house and it was absolutely terrible,” Brent Wilson said. “I was going to fail. I would...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch new clips from documentary ‘Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road’

Two new clips have been released from Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, a documentary film about The Beach Boys co-founder. You can watch them below. Directed by Brent Wilson (unrelated to Brian), the documentary charts Wilson’s life and career through “a literal and metaphorical trip exploring Brian’s hometown”.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
American Songwriter

Review: Brian Wilson—A Fragile Genius Revealed

Brian Wilson/Long Promised Road/Chicken Soup for the Soul/Ley Line. Flush with both pathos and poignancy, Long Promised Road is a remarkable documentary that is, at once, both heartbreaking and heartwarming. There have been other films made about Brian Wilson, the tortured, tormented man/child, and the remarkable saga that took him and the Beach Boys from their all-American origins in Hawthorne California to their status as one of the greatest bands of all time, but few offer the personal perspectives shared here. In a sense, it’s a day in the life of Brian, one that finds him and journalist pal Jason Fine taking a road trip to revisit Brian’s old haunts, offering him an opportunity to reminisce and reflect albeit with constant prompting from Fine.
MOVIES
Parade

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Are Dating! Take a Look Back at the Pitch Perfect Star's Love Life

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader are reportedly dating! But don’t expect her to discuss her new boyfriend. The Pitch Perfect star has kept her private life quite private over the years, and very deliberately so. She’s rarely been seen in public with anyone she dates, and she’s certainly never made a red carpet appearance with any beaus. That said, it hasn’t been a cakewalk keeping the Love Life Season 1 star’s love life under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Brian Cox hopes memoir doesn't put 'full stop' on his life

LONDON (AP) — Finishing a book is usually cause for celebration. Not for actor Brian Cox. The book in question, “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat,” out now, chronicles the actor’s journey from humble beginnings in Dundee, Scotland, to being the toast of Hollywood, thanks to his Emmy nominated role in hit drama “Succession.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Popculture

'Roseanne' Actress Just Dropped a Truth-Bomb About Madonna

Sandra Bernhard and Madonna haven't been friends for decades after a mysterious fallout in 1992, which Bernhard blames the singing diva for. But despite the distance in time, the former Roseanna star isn't easing up about things. She recently spoke with Hot Takes & Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild. During the interview, Bernhard went in on the "Material Girl."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Wilson
interviewmagazine.com

Life Lessons from Pamela Anderson

——— “I’ve never seen an episode of Baywatch. I can’t watch myself on television. Believe it or not, neither could Tommy [Lee].”. “I never felt really confident in what I was doing in the past. I don’t regret Baywatch. It was a positive experience for me, and it did me a lot of good. I mean, a lot of good! But, c’mon, what was I supposed to do? Go home and have Baywatch parties and have my friends come over and watch me on television?”
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Late Late Show Cancels Remaining Shows After James Corden Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Late Late Show with James Corden has cancelled a number of upcoming shows, after host James Corden has revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. The news was broken by Corden on social media on Thursday, with him revealing that he is "fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this [is] fortunate enough to say [he feels] completely fine." While the specifics of this COVID-related hiatus are unclear, Corden's post did say that the CBS show "will be off the air for the next few days." Thursday's new broadcast has Jared Leto and Mackenzie Davis scheduled to appear, with a re-run already set for tomorrow.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Promised Road#The Beach Boys#Surf Music#California Girls#Californian#British#Bbc Breakfast
Entertainment Weekly

Stars we've lost in 2022

Robert Durst, the outlandish New York real estate scion who was convicted of murdering his best friend to prevent her from telling authorities she helped cover up his wife's killing, and whose participation in the high-profile true-crime miniseries The Jinx helped seal his fate, died on Jan. 10 at age 78. Durst, who was serving a life sentence, reportedly died of natural causes. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in October and was briefly on a ventilator.
CELEBRITIES
Clash

Meat Loaf Has Died; Cause Of Death

Rock icon and acting hero Meat Loaf has died. Real name Marvin Lee Aday, his everyman persona, stunning voice, and theatrical showmanship made him a star to many generations of rock fans. Linking with writer Jim Steinman, Meat Loaf's 'Bat Out Of Hell' was a stunning success, a rock opera...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Ex-Playboy bunny: I had to gain weight to get hired

Former Playboy bunny Jaki Nett is setting the record straight. Nett was one of the first women of color to work at the storied Playboy Club during the 1960s. But for all the turmoil in the world around her, she said working for the late Hugh Hefner was a safe place during the 12 years she donned the white bunny tail.
CELEBRITIES
Albia Newspapers

Oliver Hudson says Kurt Russell 'was not a happy dad' when he was arrested as a teenger

Oliver Hudson admitted Kurt Russell “was not a happy dad” when he was arrested as a teenager. ‘The Cleaning Lady’ star reminisced about the time he dealt with law enforcement after “doing dumb things” with paintball guns when he was just 16 years old and told how he had to work hard to persuade police that the 'Escape From LA' actor - who has been in a relationship with Oliver's mother Goldie Hawn for 38 years - really was his next of kin.
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

Dolly Parton's Sister Rachel Starred in a '9 to 5' Sitcom in the '80s

Dolly Parton is a globally recognized singer-songwriter, actor and philanthropist, but she's not the only artist in the family. As Dolly fans know, talent runs deep in the Parton crew. Her sister Stella is an actor and country singer who scored a hit in the '70s with "I Want to Hold You in My Dreams Tonight," brothers Randy and Floyd were both talented songwriters and Dolly's sister Rachel Ann George (formerly Rachel Dennison), the youngest of the Parton siblings, is a singer and actor who's performed alongside her famous sister and even played a role that Parton originated in the smash hit film 9 to 5.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy