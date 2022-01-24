Beach Boys star Brian Wilson looks back at his life in new film

As the old ad copy line goes, what becomes a legend most? Is it revisiting their greatest works and letting their beauty envelope you like the warmth of the morning sun? Is it pushing them to look inward and explain how they came to be and what drove them to success? Or is it asking their celebrity friends to repeat talking points you’ve heard a thousand times before? The 2021 documentary Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, which is currently available to rent on a variety of streaming services, relies too much on the latter in trying to pay tribute to the Beach Boy songwriting wunderkind.

