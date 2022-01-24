Woman injured in shooting outside north Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was injured in a shooting outside her home early Sunday.

The shooting happened on the 1700 block of Shanley Drive at approximately 6:44 a.m.

According to Columbus police, the 21-year-old woman was walking to her home when she was shot in her left leg.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4189.

