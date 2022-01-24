ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman injured in shooting outside north Columbus home

By Daniel Griffin
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was injured in a shooting outside her home early Sunday.

The shooting happened on the 1700 block of Shanley Drive at approximately 6:44 a.m.

24-year-old man dies in shooting in southeast Columbus

According to Columbus police, the 21-year-old woman was walking to her home when she was shot in her left leg.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4189.

Iowa man identified as suspect in 2020 Columbus double murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in a west Columbus double murder that happened in 2020.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 11:18 p.m., Aug. 5, 2020, officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Timberwood Drive N. on the report of a shooting. […]
Columbus police program targets abandoned, inoperable vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Soon there may be fewer abandoned or inoperable cars on the streets of Columbus. In social media posts Thursday, Columbus police say they will be launching a “tow and stow” program for such vehicles starting next week. Police say that they received over 11,000 requests to move such vehicles in 2021. […]
One person shot at Wendy’s drive-thru in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man remain hospitalized after a shooting in a Wendy’s parking lot Wednesday morning in east Columbus. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at approximately 10:10 a.m. at a Wendy’s drive-through on East Broad Street. A witness at the scene told police that they saw the victim and an […]
One dead in vehicle crash in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a vehicle crash in Franklinton early Wednesday morning. Columbus police say an SUV crashed into a utility pole around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. Glenwood Ave. and Sullivant Ave. The driver died as a result of the crash. Police have closed off […]
Police identify man killed in Sullivant Avenue crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a man killed in a Franklinton area crash.  According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 2 a.m., Wednesday, John Thomas Mangus, 50, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on Sullivant Avenue, near Glenwood Avenue, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a […]
CPD: Man took lottery tickets and cigarettes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police is looking for a man they say broke into a business in east Columbus and took multiple items, including lottery tickets and cigarettes. Police say the incident occurred on Dec. 13 at 9:00 p.m. on the 2900 block of E. Main St where a man broke into a business […]
1 person killed in E. Broad Street crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others injured after a crash in east Columbus Wednesday night. According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:45 p.m., a black Honda Odyssey was stopped in front of a gray Toyota Corolla in the eastbound left turn lane of E. Broad Street to […]
Missing man ‘walking towards Nelsonville’

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was last seen walking toward Nelsonville from his home on Laurel Run Road is considered missing by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office. Derek Johnson, 39, was last seen a week ago on Jan. 19. The sheriff’s office said in a media post that it’s trying to find him. […]
WATCH: Police car chases stolen vehicle across I-71

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A police chase of a stolen car occurred in Columbus Tuesday evening after the vehicle was stolen in Hamilton. You can watch the full chase in the video player below courtesy of the Franklin County Sheriff’s office. The stolen vehicle hit a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office K9 vehicle in the area […]
Two arrested, 500 grams of drugs seized in Marion bust

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested and over 500 grams of illegal drugs were seized Tuesday by Marion police. Police say, based on tips from the community, they investigated and obtained a search warrant for a house in the 1000 block of Fairwood Avenue. There they found: 86.1 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl 20 […]
Your car’s tinted windows, are they too dark?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–“Why are there so many cars on the road with dark tinted windows?” That’s what Martha asked in a recent message to Better Call 4. She thought darkened windows on vehicles were “outlawed quite a few years ago,” citing concerns about safety, and how tinted windows could inhibit law enforcement investigations. If you’ve […]
Parents of baby who died in foster care share anguish, frustration

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The parents of a baby who died in foster care expressed their anguish Thursday and their frustration with Athens County Children Services. Logan Dollison was born at home on Dec. 19 to Lindsey Householder, 30, and William Dollison, 32, in Glouster before mother and baby were taken to O’Bleness Hospital in […]
Thousands near Mt. Sterling have power restored

MT. STERLING, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands of homes were without power Wednesday morning near Mt. Sterling, southwest of Columbus. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that roughly 99 percent of people in and around that area experienced outages early Wednesday morning. AEP Ohio and South Central Power confirmed at 9:00 a.m. that power was restored […]
