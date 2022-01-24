Woman injured in shooting outside north Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was injured in a shooting outside her home early Sunday.
The shooting happened on the 1700 block of Shanley Drive at approximately 6:44 a.m.24-year-old man dies in shooting in southeast Columbus
According to Columbus police, the 21-year-old woman was walking to her home when she was shot in her left leg.
The woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4189.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 4