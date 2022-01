It’s Tuesday night and you know what that means! It’s time for us to review another episode of AEW Dark. This week it looks like we have a super comfy show on tap with only seven matches on the card. We’ve also got quite a few familiar faces that i’m excited to watch. Big names like Jungle Boy, Lance Archer, Penta El Zero Miedo, The Bunny, The Acclaimed, The Dark Order and The Gunn Club among others. We’ve also got plenty of young newer talent like Daniel Garcia, Janai Kai, Wheeler Yuta and Comoroto who’s not very new but still someone I enjoy.

