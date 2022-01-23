Sheriff: Man shot dead after attacking Polk deputies

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a man is dead after attacking deputies on Sunday.

Around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, deputies responded to Oakcrest Court in the Providence subdivision after receiving a 911 call from an elderly woman who reported her adult son was trying to smother her.

Deputies say she awoke to the son repeatedly pressing a pillow on her face when she was napping on the couch. She was able to escape from the house and call from a safe location.

The son then barricaded himself in an upstairs bathroom. The three deputies who responded ordered him to come out with his hands up - he refused.

According to the Polk Sheriff, when deputies entered the bathroom the son immediately charged at them with a large knife, stabbing one deputy on the top of his head.

One deputy deployed his Taser but it was ineffective, and the suspect continued to fight with the deputies while armed with the knife. Deputies then shot the son, killing him.

No other deputies were injured. The deputy who was stabbed in the head was transported to a local hospital where he will receive stitches. He is expected to make a full recovery.