El Paso, TX

Juarez shopping center catches fire early Sunday morning

By Luis Barrio
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A large portion of the Mercado de Abastos shopping center, located on the Aeronautica Street in South Juarez, caught fire around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Juarez Fire Department officials say the fire started on the food stand area of the shopping center. Officials added that at least seven businesses in the shopping center were partially damaged.

This particular shopping center is a main supplier of fruits and vegetables to Juarez area business.

There were no injuries reported and officials say there is an investigation underway into what caused the fire.

