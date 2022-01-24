ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands rally in DC against vaccine mandates

Cover picture for the articleThousands attended the “Defeat the Mandates” rally in Washington, D.C., on Sunday (January 23) to protest the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine and mask policies. “They tell us to vaccinate ourselves endlessly and boost ourselves even though that single strategy has...

