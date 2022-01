When the Los Angeles Rams played host to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18, SoFi Stadium was filled with fans wearing red and white. 49ers fans had taken over the Rams' home venue, making the conditions for quarterback Matthew Stafford and the offense have the feeling of a road game due to the noise level that they were tasked with. The crowd noise was so impactful, Stafford had to shift communication procedures to a silent count – a method generally used when playing on the road in a raucous environment.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO