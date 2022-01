BLUE BELL, PA — REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT) announced it recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The Reputation Exchange, Plc. The MOU proposes the two companies will mutually work to create white labeled, financial offerings for families and children across the United Kingdom, Italy and Romania. The two companies are prepared to develop privacy-first oriented payment solutions to ensure children under 18 years old have a safe and secure environment to conduct commerce as they build their financial literacy. The MOU also mentions enhanced services to existing REPX customers, which will help to positively develop new partnership opportunities for REPX and its rich portfolio of commercial clientele. Particularly, in the sports and entertainment market where there is a growing demand for younger fans that have a passion for sports and entertainment, just like their parents and guardians, and would benefit from a youth card that REPX can link to their favorite sports club or brand.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO