No. 1 St. John Vianney over Christ the King (N.Y.) - Girls basketball recap

Kyla Glasser-Hyman had 27 points, 10 steals, six rebounds and six assists to fuel Hightstown to a 64-46 victory over Peddie in Hightstown. Abby Misier also recorded a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 12 rebounds for Hightstown (11-5), which jumped out to a 22-10 first quarter lead and never looked back. Isabella Benitez added 18 points, seven rebounds and five steals, while Karly McKenna chipped in nine steals and five assists in the win.

HIGHTSTOWN, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO