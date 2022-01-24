ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

No. 1 St. John Vianney over Christ the King (N.Y.) - Girls basketball recap

By Chris Nalwasky
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Zoe Brooks and Madison St. Rose combined for 46 points as St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Chris the King (N.Y.), 77-50, in...

www.nj.com

