Missing 9-year-old boy in Dallas found safe

FORT WORTH, Texas — Seven people were rescued from a home in Fort Worth during an early morning "heavy fire" on Thursday, officials said. In an update shared to Facebook, the Fort Worth Fire Department said crews responded to the one-story home at around 4 a.m. and found heavy flames upon arriving at the scene. Responding firefighters soon also learned that seven people were trapped inside the back of the home.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO