Missing 9-year-old boy in Dallas found safe

 4 days ago
DALLAS — A 9-year-old boy who had been missing in Dallas has been...

WFAA

College student remains hospitalized 1 month after Coppell dog attack: 'She walked into that house with nothing but love for those dogs'

COPPELL, Texas — More than a month after being attacked by two dogs, a 22-year old University of Texas at Dallas student remains hospitalized. Family of Jacqueline Durand said they are trying to find a way forward after the attack left her “permanently and catastrophically” disfigured by the dogs she had been hired to take care of.
COPPELL, TX
WFAA

19-year-old faces murder charge after fatal shooting in DeSoto

DESOTO, Texas — A 19-year-old man faces a murder charge after a 24-year-old was fatally shot Sunday morning in DeSoto in what police believe was a drug deal gone bad, police said. It happened at an apartment in the 200 block of East Wintergreen Road, police said. The victim...
DESOTO, TX
WFAA

Dallas police officer seen punching man outside Deep Ellum bar in viral video fired

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer who was seen in a viral video punching a man in Deep Ellum over the summer has been terminated from the department, police confirm. That officer, Melvin Williams, was fired by Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia following an administrative hearing, according to the department. A criminal investigation into the officer's involvement in the incident is still ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Seven people rescued from Fort Worth home during early morning fire, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Seven people were rescued from a home in Fort Worth during an early morning "heavy fire" on Thursday, officials said. In an update shared to Facebook, the Fort Worth Fire Department said crews responded to the one-story home at around 4 a.m. and found heavy flames upon arriving at the scene. Responding firefighters soon also learned that seven people were trapped inside the back of the home.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Man arrested after SWAT situation in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after SWAT responded to an incident at a Fort Worth residence, police said. Officers were dispatched about 2:34 a.m. to the 3300 block of South Main Street in response to a domestic dispute. A woman reported that...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Woman arrested in death of 3-year-old grandson, Denton police say

DENTON, Texas — A woman has been arrested for murder in the death of her 3-year-old grandson, Denton police said. Police said they arrested Angela Downing, 57, after the child died on Jan. 22. And the details surrounding her grandson's death are disturbing. A neighbor told WFAA, she would...
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Former Lake Worth officer sued after hitting man with police SUV

LAKE WORTH, Texas — A Lake Worth officer faces a lawsuit after the police department said he hit a man with his patrol SUV at 45 mph while pursuing him in November 2020. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Worth on Monday, called officer Jonathan Granado's dashcam footage "shocking" and accused Granado of intentionally hitting the plaintiff, Dustin Bates.
LAKE WORTH, TX
WFAA

10-year-old boy has been located

LEWISVILLE, Texas — This story has been updated throughout. A 10-year-old boy who went missing from Lewisville has been found and is safe, police said. He went missing Tuesday afternoon when he wandered away from a relative's home, police said. He was located when he went to school Wednesday morning.
LEWISVILLE, TX
