Missing 9-year-old boy in Dallas found safe

COPPELL, Texas — More than a month after being attacked by two dogs, a 22-year old University of Texas at Dallas student remains hospitalized. Family of Jacqueline Durand said they are trying to find a way forward after the attack left her “permanently and catastrophically” disfigured by the dogs she had been hired to take care of.
MESQUITE, Texas — The mother of a 16-year-old found with a gunshot wound Saturday evening is desperate for answers on what may have happened to him. Mesquite police are investigating the death of Key'Mydre Palmer Anderson as a homicide. Police said they responded just after 7 p.m. to the...
DESOTO, Texas — A 19-year-old man faces a murder charge after a 24-year-old was fatally shot Sunday morning in DeSoto in what police believe was a drug deal gone bad, police said. It happened at an apartment in the 200 block of East Wintergreen Road, police said. The victim...
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer who was seen in a viral video punching a man in Deep Ellum over the summer has been terminated from the department, police confirm. That officer, Melvin Williams, was fired by Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia following an administrative hearing, according to the department. A criminal investigation into the officer's involvement in the incident is still ongoing.
FORT WORTH, Texas — Seven people were rescued from a home in Fort Worth during an early morning "heavy fire" on Thursday, officials said. In an update shared to Facebook, the Fort Worth Fire Department said crews responded to the one-story home at around 4 a.m. and found heavy flames upon arriving at the scene. Responding firefighters soon also learned that seven people were trapped inside the back of the home.
DALLAS — Are you ready for some good news? Just six months ago, WFAA brought you the story of a little girl who wanted to get adopted for her birthday. The race to find Ja'mya a forever family is over. Last July, Ja'Mya told WFAA all she wanted for...
COPPELL, Texas — Lawyers for a 22-year-old Dallas woman have filed a lawsuit that alleges their client was left "permanently and catastrophically" disfigured by the dogs she had been hired to take care of. According to the lawsuit, Jacqueline Durand, a University of Texas at Dallas student who loved...
LAKE WORTH, Texas — The former Lake Worth police officer who is being sued for striking a man with his patrol SUV in 2020 is the same officer who fatally shot a man on duty in September 2021, police officials confirmed on Tuesday. Officer Jonathan Granado, who has since...
FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after SWAT responded to an incident at a Fort Worth residence, police said. Officers were dispatched about 2:34 a.m. to the 3300 block of South Main Street in response to a domestic dispute. A woman reported that...
DENTON, Texas — A woman has been arrested for murder in the death of her 3-year-old grandson, Denton police said. Police said they arrested Angela Downing, 57, after the child died on Jan. 22. And the details surrounding her grandson's death are disturbing. A neighbor told WFAA, she would...
LAKE WORTH, Texas — A Lake Worth officer faces a lawsuit after the police department said he hit a man with his patrol SUV at 45 mph while pursuing him in November 2020. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Worth on Monday, called officer Jonathan Granado's dashcam footage "shocking" and accused Granado of intentionally hitting the plaintiff, Dustin Bates.
ALVORD, Texas — Earlier in January, an early morning fire quickly destroyed Nathan and Kayla Dahl's Texas home. In the clothes they wore to bed, these two watched their house go up in flames from across the street as firefighters worked to save what they could. If it wasn't...
DALLAS — Dallas police officers and family members have located an 11-year-old boy who has been missing for more than 30 hours. The situation was upgraded to "critical" Thursday due to the cold weather, according to the Dallas Police Department. The department asked for the public’s help in finding...
DALLAS — A juvenile was killed and three others were injured in a high-speed crash near White Rock Lake early Saturday, police said. Police responded to the crash in the 8100 block of Garland Road, near San Rafael drive by the White Rock Dam, shortly before 2:30 a.m. When...
LEWISVILLE, Texas — This story has been updated throughout. A 10-year-old boy who went missing from Lewisville has been found and is safe, police said. He went missing Tuesday afternoon when he wandered away from a relative's home, police said. He was located when he went to school Wednesday morning.
CARROLLTON, Texas — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after being suspected of shooting at a vehicle that had a mother and her three kids inside, Carrollton police said Friday. Police said the incident happened on Monday, Jan. 10, in the 1900 block of Perry Road. According to police,...
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — An adventure unraveled on the Twitter account of Southlake DPS (as it usually does) describing the rescue of a little girl who was stuck in a drainage pipe. She came face-to-face with a couple of rat snakes, police said Thursday. Tori and Carly wanted to play...
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing in Tarrant County, officials said Thursday. Nathan Wayne Spivey faces a murder charge for stabbing a man multiple times during a fight, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the...
IRVING, Texas — Day-by-day, we’re learning more details about the Colleyville hostage-taker's time in the Dallas area - what was he doing and who was in contact with - in the days leading up to the hours-long standoff with authorities on Jan. 15. Malik Faisal Akram, a British...
DENTON, Texas — Two people were detained following lockdowns Wednesday at multiple Denton ISD schools. All lockdowns have since been lifted after "no credible threat or weapons were found," the police department tweeted. Investigators believe the threats were a hoax, and police said they are interviewing the detained individual.
Comments / 2