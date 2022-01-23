‘Tom Brady is still the GOAT’: Twitter reacts to Bucs’ loss to Rams

Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) and teammates celebrate Matt Gay's winning field goal Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

There won’t be a Super Bowl celebration on the Hillsborough River this year, as the Bucs dropped their NFC division-round playoff game to the Rams, 30-27 Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Instead, the Rams will return to Los Angeles to face the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game next weekend at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The Bucs rallied from a 24-point, second-half deficit to tie the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run with 42 seconds left to play. But the Rams drove down the field in the time that remained, winning on former Buc Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Bucs’ loss:

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.