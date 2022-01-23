ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers vs. Rams: LA is favored by 3.5 points with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line

By Kyle Posey
Niners Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat was the most Rams game imaginable. They get out to a double-digit lead and throw up all over themselves instead of putting their opponent away. Los Angeles fumbled on the 1-yard line going in to score a touchdown. They would go on to fumble,...

www.ninersnation.com

NFL

