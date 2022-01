Bruce Feinberg, DO: Amer, when we’re initiating, whether it’s ESAs [erythropoietin-stimulating agents] or transfusions, are we treating the number, or are we treating the symptom complex? I know the answer is going be, “We’re treating everything,” but there are patients whose hemoglobin will be higher. But as Tracey said, they don’t feel the bump. How are you approaching that? If their hemoglobin is OK, is it that we’ve done what we can do? Or are we thinking of the disease differently? Are we thinking that there’s a manifestation beyond just what it’s doing to diminish the level of a blood cell?

