Any silence during the endless negotiations for a difficult fight is always a good sign and right now the silence surrounding the Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury fight is deafening.So far this month, three deadlines for purse bids have come and gone without any chance of an announcement; the fourth and final deadline is noon at the WBC’s offices in Mexico City on Wednesday.The WBC’s leader, Mauricio Sulaiman, insists that enough is enough and that a fight will be decided on his oak desk this week; the men running the heavyweight game disagree. Welcome to the complicated business of...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO