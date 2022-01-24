Ambulance runs into a cardiology building
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An Emergency Response Vehicle crashed into the Cardiology Group of Lansing PC building around 5:40 p.m.
A doctor with the practice says no one was in the building other than a cleaning employee. They say that person was on the other side of the building when the ambulance crashed.
6 News was at the scene and saw the damage to the structure firsthand:
The Emergency Response Vehicle company said that one person was taken to the hospital. At this time, it is not known the severity of the injuries.
This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more.
