ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Anxious England hold off stirring West Indies fightback to level T20 series

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eFHJX_0dtipBLP00

England withstood a late blitz from Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein to draw level in their Twenty20 series against the West Indies after a nervy one-run victory.

The tourists were hammered by nine wickets in the series opener 24 hours earlier but, having set the Windies 172 to win, Moeen Ali took format-best figures of three for 24 after Adil Rashid snared Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo.

That saw the Windies crumble from 47 for two to 65 for seven and should have been decisive, but some formidable power hitting from Shepherd and Hosein in an unbroken 72-run stand from just 29 balls frayed English nerves.

The equation came down to 30 from the last over and, while England ensured their 171 for eight could not be overhauled without a no-ball or wide before the climax, Hosein closed the show with three successive sixes.

He finished on 44 not out from 16 balls, a terrific innings after coming in at number 10, while highly-rated all-rounder Shepherd was also unbeaten on 44 as the Windies claimed more than a shred of comfort from defeat.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romario Shepherd
Person
Darren Bravo
Person
Akeal Hosein
Person
Moeen Ali
Person
Adil Rashid
Person
Kieron Pollard
The Independent

Jessica Ennis-Hill helps England deal with expectation ahead of Six Nations

Jessica Ennis-Hill has been advising England’s squad on how to deal with expectation after being invited to talk at their Brighton training camp.The London 2012 heptathlon gold medallist took part in a Q&A organised by Maro Itoje and George Furbank to assist Eddie Jones’ team in their Six Nations title quest.“She was obviously an outstanding athlete and it’s a great story with the resilience she showed and the expectation she had to cope with,” Jones said.“I embarrassed myself at the start by calling her the wrong name. It’s a bit embarrassing for the team that their head coach is such...
RUGBY
The Independent

England’s death bowling must improve, admits Paul Collingwood

Paul Collingwood believes Chris Jordan is the “perfect” Twenty20 cricketer but admits England’s shortcomings while bowling at the back end of innings have been highlighted recently.Jordan is renowned as one of the world’s best fielders and his batting in the first two T20s against the West Indies has been a fillip in the Caribbean, although he has seemed to go off the boil while bowling at the death.For so long England’s go-to as the game reaches a crescendo, Jordan was pummelled by Jimmy Neesham in England’s T20 World Cup loss against New Zealand in November, leaking 23 in the over...
SPORTS
94.3 Jack FM

Cricket-Powell century powers West Indies to win over England in third T20

(Reuters) – A blistering 107 from Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran’s half-century helped West Indies secure a 20-run victory over England in Bridgetown on Wednesday and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match Twenty20 International series. After losing the second match by one run, the hosts posted a...
SPORTS
The Independent

England are ‘pumped’ ahead of crucial Ashes Test, Heather Knight says

Heather Knight feels it is “always special to pull on the whites” with England “pumped” ahead of the only Test match of the women’s Ashes series against AustraliaEngland go into the clash in Canberra looking to become the first England team to win a Test match Down Under this winter after the men crashed to a 4-0 series defeat.England are 4-2 behind in the multi-format series after Australia won the opening T20 and the subsequent two were washed out, leaving the points shared and the visitors needing to avoid defeat to keep their hopes of regaining the Ashes alive.After two...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#T20#The West Indies
The Independent

Yorkshire could learn next week if international hosting rights will be restored

Yorkshire could discover next week if their right to stage international matches at Headingley will be restored.The county had lucrative matches scheduled for this summer removed from them by the England and Wales Cricket Board last November over their handling of an investigation into allegations of racial harassment and bullying by former player Azeem Rafiq.Members of Yorkshire’s leadership team, including new chair Lord Kamlesh Patel, will make a presentation to the ECB next Tuesday, with club members voting on changes to the county’s board structure at an extraordinary general meeting the following day.ECB deputy chair Martin Darlow told a select...
SPORTS
newschain

England captain Eoin Morgan to miss remainder of West Indies series

England captain Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of the rest of the Twenty20 series against the West Indies because of a thigh injury. Morgan felt there was a problem while warming up ahead of Wednesday’s third Twenty20, which he skipped as a precaution, so Moeen Ali skippered England in a 20-run defeat as they fell 2-1 down in the five-match series.
SPORTS
BBC

Eoin Morgan ruled out of West Indies T20 series because of injury

England captain Eoin Morgan will miss the final two matches of the Twenty20 series against West Indies because of a thigh injury. Morgan missed the third game, which England lost, on Wednesday after feeling some pain in the warm-up. The England and Wales Cricket Board said tests had showed Morgan...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Joe Marler withdraws from England squad with Covid in latest Six Nations setback

England’s build-up to the Guinness Six Nations has been disrupted by their first outbreak of Covid after Joe Marler tested positive for the second time in three months.Marler’s case was confirmed by lateral flow and PCR tests on Tuesday morning and the Harlequins prop has withdrawn from Eddie Jones’ 36-man squad that is training in Brighton this week.He was forced to miss the autumn victory over Australia for the same reason, but subsequently returned as a replacement against South Africa a week later.Covid can eat shit…… 😤 but it does mean I can go back to my diet of chillis...
WORLD
The Independent

England focusing on ‘small details’ in preparations to win World Cup

Gareth Southgate is focusing on the “small details” that will help England in their bid to win the World Cup later this year.The Three Lions have been the nearly men in the last four years as they were semi-finalists in Russia in 2018 while also losing the Euro 2020 final last summer.Southgate knows his side are not far away from ending a 56-year trophy drought and intends to use the time before the winter tournament to get everything in order.“It’s firstly a brilliant challenge for us,” he said. “The team have got to a certain level and there is a...
SPORTS
The Independent

England captain Owen Farrell out of Six Nations

England captain Owen Farrell will miss the whole of the Six Nations, it has been confirmed.Head coach Eddie Jones confirmed at the tournament launch on Wednesday morning that his skipper suffered a “freak” injury to his ankle in Saracens training that requires surgery.Farrell’s injury follows similar concern around wing Jonny May while prop Joe Marler has withdrawn from the squad after testing positive for Covid.The 30-year-old has not played since injuring his other ankle during the win over Australia at Twickenham in November.He was set to return for Saracens on Sunday before suffering this setback. A spokesman confirmed they expect...
RUGBY
newschain

Beth Mead inspires Arsenal Women to comeback win over Brighton

England international Beth Mead proved to be the difference as Arsenal came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 and extend their lead at top of the Barclay’s FA Women’s Super League. Trailing to the visitors’ first goal in eight matches, Mead’s free-kick presented Vivianne Miedema with a tap-in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jonny May to miss England’s first two Six Nations matches with injury

Jonny May’s participation in England’s Six Nations hinges on a visit to a specialist this week, with the Gloucester wing set to miss at least the opening two rounds.An ongoing knee problem has got progressively worse, resulting in his absence against Perpignan on Saturday and subsequent withdrawal from Eddie Jones’ 36-man training squad.May has been an ever-present under Jones since 2017 and is an influential member of the backline, creating a highlights reel of spectacular tries, but he now faces a race against time to involved in England’s title quest.The February 26 showdown with Wales at Twickenham is the earliest...
RUGBY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy