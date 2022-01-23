Customers of Forsyth County convenience store help celebrate retirement of cook after 60 years

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Customers of a Forsyth County convenience store celebrated country cooking Friday — more specifically, the lady doing the cooking for the past 60 years.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen learned why the beloved cook has decided to hang up her apron.

Paulette Grant loves to cook, and she loves the folks she cooks for.

“We’ve just become very close. To me, they seem just like my own family,” Grant said.

And her “family” is grateful. At Daniel’s Grocery and Fish Bait in Cumming, they celebrated Grant’s six decades of running a lunch counter and her last day on the job.

“I told somebody the other day when we were in here eating that she’s probably fed me as many meals as my own momma has,” lifelong customer Dax Martin said.

Grant started at the age of 17, and now at 77, she has decided to hang up her apron. In the city of Cumming, Friday was officially Paulette Grant Day.

“She’s just a great lady,” Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow said. “She cares about the community. But the food, unless you’ve had it, you just don’t know.”

All the regulars were there, as well as many of Grant’s relatives.

Grant said the memories have been happy ones.

“There are lots of them! I made so many friends. It’s just special,” she said.

There’s no way to fill Grant’s shoes, but they do have a job opening in the kitchen.

