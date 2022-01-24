ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Iron Man: Yandle set to tie Jarvis 964 straight games played

Detroit News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia — Keith Yandle’s hands were soaked in blood, teeth in his fist, some choppers even littered on the ice as he skated off to the locker room hunched in pain, an emergency dental visit ahead. He lost nine teeth thanks to a puck to the face,...

www.detroitnews.com

CBS Sports

Flyers' Keith Yandle ties record for most consecutive NHL games played

At 13-21, the Flyers don't have a lot to celebrate this season. That is going to change soon, though. On Monday, Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for most consecutive games played. Yandle has played in a whopping 964 straight games dating back to March 26, 2009. He...
NHL
iheart.com

Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
NFL
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres trail Senators 4-0

The Buffalo Sabres and Senators are back at it again in Ottawa, just a week after a 3-1 win for the blue and gold also inside Canadian Tire Centre. Making their returns to the lineup for Buffalo are Casey Mittelstadt and Zemgus Girgensons.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL

