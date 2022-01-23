SENIOR SIGNALS: False rumors about the Medicaid system

Missouri has the second-highest number of sheltered workshops in the country. These facilities provide people with disabilities an opportunity to work and earn money, but they are also a subject of some contention. The average hourly pay at the workshops was half the state’s minimum wage last year, which some disability rights activists say reinforces gaps between workers with and without disabilities. Others, including some workers and their family members, say the value of the workshops goes beyond wages. In Jefferson City, Republican lawmakers are proposing a work requirement for the state’s Medicaid program. If legislation is passed by lawmakers, an amendment would go on the November ballot for voters to decide. Seventeen states have attempted to include work requirements for Medicaid, but none have succeeded. And, in the St. Louis area, a provider of senior health services has raised fresh capital and is eyeing a big expansion. EmpowerMe Wellness brought in more than $100 million and plans to hire more than 500 employees in the next three years, the company announced Friday.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO