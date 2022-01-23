ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Shark, bull, and sarcophagous adorn a Missouri home selling for $4.49M

By Becky Willeke, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) – An eclectic Missouri property with sarcophagus, a shark, and a bull that has been a ‘multi-generation sanctuary’ is up for sale for $4.49M.

The property has even caught the eye of the Wall Street Journal and was featured as a ‘House of the Day for the World’ in 2021. The home’s all-season glass-enclosed pool was the focus of the article’s title, “A Missouri Home Where You Can Swim When It Snows”.

The home at 9801 Log Cabin Court is 19,891 square feet and sits on 3-acres at the end of a cul-de-sac in Ladue. The home has 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and a 4-level main house with a 2-story guest house. There is also a 7-car garage.

The listing shows some of the Missouri home’s unique decor and flair. The pool has a replica of a shark, stingray, and marlin among other nautical creatures hanging from the walls.

There is another room featuring ancient Egyptian art. There are two sarcophagi and two busts.

The home also contains Maya Romanoff luxury wallpaper, designer lighting, and an illuminated floor containing semi-precious stones. And if you are worried about closet space, the primary suite has a huge walk-in closet with a commercial conveyor rack.

The listing also boasts resort-like amenities like a separate gym/clubhouse with a steam room, lighted sports court. There is also a vaulted game room.

You can contact Wayne Norwood and Ben Patton with Janet McAfee Inc. for more information.

