ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Man hit and killed by car was father of NFL player

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sophie Brams
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QOrUE_0dtio4vg00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. ( WCBD ) – Carlos Dunlap Sr., a bail bondsman and the father of NFL player Carlos Dunlap, was hit and killed by a car Saturday night, North Charleston police said.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., officers were called out to a crash on Ashley Phosphate Road involving a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for his injuries, where he died.

The victim was later identified as Dunlap Sr. He is survived by three children: Bianca Dunlap, Michael Dunlap, and Carlos Dunlap. Carlos Dunlap is currently a defensive end for the Seattle Seahawks. He played college football for the University of Florida and was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Cca4_0dtio4vg00
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

The following statement was released by David Aylor Law Offices on behalf of the family:

“The family is asking for privacy at this time. This is a devastating and shocking time for not only family and friends but the community as a whole.”

Local high school Fort Dorchester also released a statement : “We lost a great Patriot supporter today – Carlos Dunlap Sr. has passed away – I want his family to know how much I and all our football family will miss him. We send our support and prayers.”

State Representative Wendell Gilliard said, “Mr. Carlos Dunlap Sr. and I were longtime friends! South Carolina has lost a great drum major for peace and Justice.”

The driver of the involved vehicle was located at the scene. The collision remains under investigation and no charges were filed as of Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Big Game Bound: Super Bowl trips on the line in conference championship games

INDIANAPOLIS – Last week’s divisional round of the NFL playoffs may have been the best weekend of football in league history. Three games ended with a game-winning field goal as time expired in regulation and the fourth went to overtime and was capped off with a touchdown on the final play. Sunday’s conference championship games […]
NFL
WNCT

Big Ben retires: A look back at career of Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH (WNCT) — After 18 years in the NFL, two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger decided to hang up the cleats. On his Twitter, a tribute video was posted with the caption, “A message from Ben.” As the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played in 249 regular-season games with a record of 165-81-1 in […]
NFL
WNCT

Anderson named East Carolina football director of player personnel & recruiting

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Justin Anderson has been named director of player personnel and recruiting at East Carolina University according to an announcement from head football coach Mike Houston Thursday. Anderson, who will assume his new duties immediately, previously served as director of player personnel at Atlantic Coast Conference member Virginia for six years following an […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Charlotte’s Washington, Toronto’s Champagnie fined $15,000

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has announced Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington and Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie have been fined $15,000 apiece for their roles in an on-court altercation on Tuesday. On the play before the confrontation, Washington knocked Champagnie to the floor with a hip check. On the next possession, Champagnie shoved […]
NBA
WNCT

UNC wins despite shooting under 30%, a program first

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 16 points, RJ Davis added 13 and North Carolina defeated Boston College 58-47 on Wednesday night, winning for the first time in program history when shooting under 30%. The Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) survived an off-night by their top scorer and ACC field-goal percentage […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Charlotte coach James Borrego gave his players a simple instruction Wednesday night. Let it fly. The Hornets didn’t disappoint. They made 24 3-pointers, broke the franchise’s single-game scoring record and produced the highest point total in the NBA this season with a 158-126 win over the Indiana Pacers. “Tonight we we kind […]
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendell Gilliard
WNCT

Laszewski sparks Notre Dame in 73-65 victory over NC State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Nate Laszewski scored 18 points, including eight straight to give Notre Dame the lead for good in the second half, and the Fighting Irish defeated North Carolina State 73-65 on Wednesday night. Laszewski made four 3-pointers and had 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season. Dane Goodwin also had […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#The Seattle Seahawks#The University Of Florida#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Arizona Cardinals#Ap Photo#State#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

LIVE UPDATES: Alabama execution of Matthew Reeves

ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) – The State of Alabama is preparing to execute death row inmate Matthew Reeves tonight at 6 p.m. despite a federal court order blocking his lethal injection. The preparations come in anticipation of a US Supreme Court ruling in the case that could allow the lethal injection to proceed.  CBS 42 will […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WNCT

WNCT

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy